Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish a former Victorian school and replace it with 24 flats have been submitted, despite objections from residents over traffic, parking, and the loss of the historic building.

A company called Dyfed Developments SPV2 Ltd has submitted a planning application to knock down the old Ysgol Tan-y-lan in Morriston and build 18 one-bed and six two-bed flats in a three-storey block.

There’d be 24 parking spaces plus new trees and hedges, a design and access statement submitted on its behalf said.

A communal garden is also proposed.

“The proposed mix of apartments and modern palette of materials proposed will enhance and have a positive impact on the immediate area,” said the statement.

The empty school on the corner of Tan-y-Lan Terrace and Vicarage Road comprises a Victorian-era stone building, two demountable classrooms, and a small playing field.

It made way for a new Ysgol Tan-y-lan in Clase in 2022.

Dyfed Developments originally wanted to build 27 flats but reduced it to 24 and its latest plans have been the subject of a pre-application consultation.

There were 17 responses with 13 objecting and four neither objecting or supporting.

People sought clarification about the impact on a nearby culvert and the sewerage system and there were concerns about parking capacity, loss of views, and the impact on traffic and nearby residents’ privacy.

Another objection was about the loss of the original school building.

Planning agents for Dyfed Developments said it wasn’t listed or in a conservation area but acknowledged its local significance for some people.

The agents also said its poor condition had contributed to the council’s decision to relocate to the new £9.9m Ysgol Tan-y-lan four years ago.

People will be able to have their say as part of the current planning application process.