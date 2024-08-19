Plans to demolish Gower pub approved

Richard Youle – Local Democracy Reporter

A forlorn-looking Gower pub which various owners tried to make a go of is to be demolished to make way for houses.

The Joiners Arms, Three Crosses, closed five years ago and the building has deteriorated since.

Shrubs have crept up to the building, a sign on the side is missing letters, and a blackboard offering a welcome from Dai and Kath are from pre-Covid pandemic times.

Swansea Council has now approved plans to replace the Joiners Road building with two four-bedroom houses after being satisfied that its use as a pub was no longer viable and that it had been marketed appropriately.

Negative impact

Three Crosses has a busy pub, The Poundffald Inn, with others in Penclawdd around two miles away.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicants, Wellington Pub Company, said: “We would contend that if the Joiners Arms were reopened, this would have a negative impact on the Poundffald Inn.”

It added: “The lack of interest shown during the marketing campaigns have demonstrated that there is not a need for it.”

A separate viability report estimated that it would cost nearly £705,000 to bring The Joiners Arms, which has a three-bedroom flat upstairs, up to scratch including an upgrade of the pub kitchen.

The report said if this work was done the new owner could expect an annual turnover of around £256,000, but factor in wages and other costs including rent and it would be close to loss-making. “In our opinion an operator would perceive the chance of making any profit too risky against the capital investment required for the freehold,” it said. The report added that the pub was put up for sale in 2022 for £195,000, later reduced to £185,000, leading to six viewings.

The council’s planning department said an offer of £130,000 was made in 2023 but that it didn’t progress.

Evidence

Planning officers have approved the scheme, saying appropriate evidence about its use no longer being viable and the marketing that was undertaken had been provided.

Two people responded to the application to ask whether the proposed houses would overlook a neighbouring property and also to describe the pub as “an absolute eyesore” in its current condition.

New housing developments in the Three Crosses area of Gower should include a 50% affordable provision for local people, but the planning officers’ report said this didn’t apply when existing commercial buildings were demolished or converted.

The Joiners Arms applicants expect to reduce the area of hard-standing surrounding the pub, leading to more greenery than is currently there despite two homes being built.

Planning officers have imposed several conditions to satisfy the Coal Authority and to ensure there is a net biodiversity gain, among other things.

