Plans to demolish historic Welsh pub to make way for convenience store

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A historic Welsh pub built in the Victorian era may be demolished to make way for a convenience store if plans are approved.

The Black Horse, on the corner of Mold Road and Ffordd Argoed in Buckley, closed its doors for the last time in March.

Plans have now been submitted to Flintshire County Council to demolish it to make way or a modern convenience store with 13 parking spaces on the site.

Value

Built in the early 1800s, the imposing Victorian pub has a number of original features including decorative external brickwork and original open fire hearths.

But the structure is not a listed building and is not within a conservation area.

According to Edgeplan, the agent operating on behalf of owner Thistlewood Properties Ltd, the pub has no identified historic value.

“The existing public house will be demolished, however the building has no historic value and the use has now ceased,” it wrote in a covering letter alongside the application.

“The redevelopment of the site offers an improvement in terms of design. The structure is designed to look and function as a modern retail development and the high quality design and selection of materials will serve to integrate it into its surroundings.

“The proposal offers an effective design solution to the provision of a convenience unit on the site, involving the use of high-quality materials including render and feature stonework to building elevations.”

The planning consultation is open until June 6.