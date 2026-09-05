Plans to demolish ‘rare’ 18th-century farm building face refusal

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish an “increasingly rare” 18th-century farm building and replace it with a new home are being recommended for refusal.

Eryri National Park planners say there is insufficient justification for demolishing the locally listed building at Gelli Dywyll farm, Cwm Cynfal, Llan Ffestiniog.

Archaeological and historical experts Heneb described the property as a traditional structure of a type considered to have “historic and local interest”.

The organisation said the building was included on the Historic Environment Record as part of a register of historic farmsteads intended to help inform future rural land management.

It said buildings of its type were considered to be of “significant historical and archaeological importance” and warranted preservation.

Adfer Conservation also concluded that although the property is not statutorily listed, it is likely to date from the late 18th century and remains of historic value despite its current condition.

It said: “The total demolition of this building should be resisted as its loss would damage the historic environment.”

Experts acknowledged that partial demolition and rebuilding could be necessary to secure the building’s future.

However, they said they could not support “demolishing and replacing it with a wholly inappropriate new building, of considerable size, which bears no resemblance to the building it proposes to replace”.

Gelli Dywyll has been recognised by the authority as a locally listed building since 1994.

Such buildings do not have the same statutory protection as formally listed properties but are regarded by the authority as being of special local historic interest.

The application has been called in for consideration by members of the national park authority and is due to go before its planning committee on Wednesday, September 9.

Planning officers are recommending refusal because of a “lack of justification for the demolition of a locally listed historic building”.

Concerns have also been raised about the “design and massing of the replacement dwelling” and a lack of information needed to carry out a habitats regulations assessment.

A previous application to demolish the building was refused in January 2026.

At the time, planners said the applicant had failed to provide sufficient justification for demolishing and replacing a traditional building.

The proposed two-storey replacement was also considered incompatible with the character and capacity of the site and surrounding area.

Lean-to

A Certificate of Lawfulness allowing use of the building as a dwelling was approved in March 2007, although this did not include a brick lean-to extension.

Planning documents state: “Gelli Dywyll is likely to date from the late C18 and, despite its current condition, is of historic value and local interest.

“The building is of traditional vernacular character and is within the open countryside.”

They add that although locally listed buildings do not have formal statutory protection, their inclusion on the local list enables the authority to manage development so historic assets continue to contribute to the character of the area.

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