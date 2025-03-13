Plans to extend life of ‘dormant’ quarry put on hold

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A debate over plans to extend the life of a ‘dormant’ quarry has been delayed after council officers said some communities potentially affected were not aware of the proposals.

Tarmac Trading Ltd applied to Denbighshire’s planning department, seeking a Section 73 application to continue the development at Burley Hill Quarry without complying with previously agreed time limits.

The quarry on Pant Du Road, Eryrys, near Mold, was originally granted planning permission in 1950 until December 13, 2021, but the company was seeking permission for the continuation of extracting 3.8m tonnes of limestone for another 15 years.

Planning officers had recommended the committee grant permission, despite many residents and community councils objecting, citing fears the quarry lies within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Denbighshire’s officers said granting the quarry permission was the most sustainable solution, due to the need for limestone and the fact an alternative quarry site would then be needed.

But at a planning committee meeting this week at Ruthin’s County Hall HQ, councillors voted to defer the matter to a future planning meeting so residents unaware of the plans had more time to be informed.

Planning officer Paul Mead explained it was a ‘significant proposal’ with ‘wide-ranging community impacts’ and advised the committee to defer the debate to allow more community representation.

He said: “Because it’s such a complex proposal, there are obviously a lot of competing issues, a lot of detailed information.

“The officer reason for deferral in this instance is, because of how complex this case is, we are aware there are people within communities potentially affected that weren’t aware it would be coming to planning today.”

Cllr Terry Mendies said: “I’m more than happy with the deferral, and I proposed that we do defer this and perhaps arrange a site visit.”

Cllr Alan James seconded the proposal, and the committee voted in favour of deferral.

Llanferres Community Council, Llanarmon yn iâl Community Council, and Nercwys Community Council all object to the plans, citing damage to the AONB, an increased volume of HGV lorries, and road safety as reasons for refusal, amongst others.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB Joint Advisory Committee also said the quarry would be damaging to the environment.

The plans will now be discussed at a future planning committee meeting.

