Plans to make temporary speed limits permanent on major bypass

Plans have been put forward by the Welsh Government to introduce permanent speed limits on a major bypass in south Wales.

If approved, the proposal will see the temporary 50mph speed limits on parts of the A40 Raglan Bypass in Monmouthshire made permanent.

The changes will also affect nearby roads including Raglan Roundabout, slip roads connecting to the A449 interchange, and an exit towards Groesenon Road.

Most sections will be subject to a 50mph limit, with a reduced 40mph restriction proposed for the eastbound exit slip road towards Groesenon Road.

The changes would be introduced under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. The Welsh Government has confirmed it consulted Gwent Police before submitting the proposals.

The temporary speed limits were initially introduced in 2025 as a short-term measure following a safety study that identified issues at junctions near the Raglan interchange.

The Welsh Government highlighted that the proposed 40mph limit on the eastbound exit slip road would align with an existing 40mph restriction on the adjoining county road and is intended to make the change clearer for drivers.

Members of the public have until 22 April to submit objections or representations to the Welsh Government through email via [email protected], or by post to the Orders Branch at the Welsh Government’s offices (Transport, Welsh Government Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ).

The proposed Order and plans, public notice, and Statement of Reasons are available on the Welsh Government website and can be viewed in person at Abergavenny Town Hall.