Plans to merge four primary schools move forward despite job loss fears

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A council’s plans to merge four primary schools into two in took a step forward after councillors backed both proposals unanimously – despite concerns about job losses.

At a meeting of Conwy council’s education and skills overview and scrutiny committee this week, members voted 15-0 in favour of amalgamating both Ysgol y Foryd with Ysgol Maes Owen in Towyn and Kinmel Bay, and Ysgol Glan Gele with Ysgol Sant Elfod in Abergele.

Both proposals followed public consultations, during which residents were invited to submit objections. Just two objections were received in the Towyn and Kinmel Bay proposal, and ten in the Abergele consultation.

Under the plans, all four school sites would remain but each pair managed under one structure.

Fears

In response to the Ysgol Glan Gele and Ysgol Sant Elfod amalgamation, some consultees raised fears about job losses.

The council responded: “The governing body will draft a new staffing structure, and any changes will be consulted on with staff and unions.

“It is anticipated that current staff from both schools will be slotted into relevant and appropriate positions within the new structure. However, leadership roles could be restructured, and the headteacher position will be advertised once a decision to amalgamate is made.”

If approved by cabinet next month, each pair of schools will be merged under a single leadership and governance structure, with one budget for each newly formed school.

The changes are expected to make more efficient use of resources, with both new schools operating on slightly reduced budgets compared to the current arrangements. The projected budget for the amalgamated Glan Gele and Sant Elfod school is £2.2m.

Amalgamation

The report stated: “Long term the amalgamation will result in more efficient and effective use of resources with the school funding calculations changing from two to one school budget.

“If the schools were to be merged to become a single school, the formula would calculate a single budget of £2,199,934, which is smaller than the budget of operating as two separate schools by £22,636.”

Cllr Paul Luckock explained Sant Elfod had a significant loan from the council and asked what might happen with that if the merger went ahead.

Cllr Luckock then said: “I’d like the cabinet to at least consider the writing off of that loan because if it’s not written off, it puts the new school in a more problematic position.”

He added: “Both schools’ budgets are very tight going forward.”

Conwy’s head of finance Ms Amanda Hughes responded: “If cabinet wish to consider it, I’m sure they can; however, I will be advising that will (would) be setting a precedent, and therefore, in that context, it would need very careful consideration.”

The committee later heard the Ysgol Y Foryd and Ysgol Maes Owen merger would receive a single budget of £1.77m — around 3% less than the current combined funding – a saving of £57,179.

The matter will be debated at next month’s cabinet meeting.

Both mergers would be supported by transitional funding over three years and a 12-month period of staff consultation.

