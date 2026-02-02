Plans to purchase flood threatened homes backed

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A major decision has been taken on plans to move people out of their homes and knock them down due to the threat of flooding.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s cabinet agreed on Monday, February 2 to buy a number of homes on Clydach Terrace in Ynysybwl for £2.57m, with the properties set to be demolished once residents are relocated. Two properties, 6a and 6b, will not be included in the purchase.

The location has been devastated by flooding in the past and is still considered to be at severe risk due to its proximity to the Nant Clydach.

“No family should have to live with the constant fear that the next heavy rainfall could put their lives at risk,” said one resident, Rebecca Chadwick, as the council’s cabinet members made their decision.

“Our homes sit in an area that is repeatedly threatened by flooding, an area officially recognised as posing a risk to life.

“For many years we have tried to cope with that reality. We have patched up damage, replaced belongings and reassured our children that they are safe even when we ourselves were not sure.

“The emotional toll of this situation is profound. Children should be thinking about school, friends and play instead of asking when the river will rise again.

“Elderly residents, many of whom have lived in the terrace for decades, face sleepless nights knowing that they may not be able to evacuate quickly if the worst happens.

“Every winter brings renewed anxiety. Every weather warning triggers panic. This is not a sustainable way to live.”

Practical

She said the proposal is not only the most practical solution, it is the only solution that fully addresses the danger they face.

She said the risk is not hypothetical, it is not distant. It is present, ongoing and deeply harmful.

Fellow resident Paul Thomas said: “Relocation would not simply move us from one place to another it would restore something that’s been eroded over years of uncertainty. Our sense of safety.

“It would give our children the chance to grow up without fear, it would allow our elderly residents to live with dignity and peace of mind and it would relieve the constant mental strain that has become part of our daily life in Clydach Terrace.”

He said: “The physical danger is real. The psychological harm is real and the opportunity before you to remove families from a life threatening situation once and for all is one that will have a lasting and positive impact for generations.”

He said they’re asking for safety, stability and a chance to rebuild their lives in homes that do not place them at risk.

“It is the only path that fully resolves the situation and protects the well-being of every resident of Clydach Terrace.”

The cabinet report said that during these storms much of the pavement and highway was under water and there was extensive damage to the properties which meant residents had difficulties in getting insurance as the costs are very high.

Flood risk management

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is the flood risk management authority in the area and in June 2025 it published a business case on flood risk management in Ynysybwl which explored several possible flood risk management solutions for Clydach Terrace, including the construction of

a raised flood defence wall.

But the assessment found that this was not an economically viable option under the UK and Welsh Government funding rules for flood risk management purposes and NRW has also said that it was not in a position to consider acquisition of the existing built properties.

The report said that given the significant risk to health presented and danger to life in this area and the recent decision by NRW, it was previously agreed that the council speak with the residents and owners of the 16 homes affected by flooding at Clydach Terrace to assess their future housing and well-being

needs.

The council has now met with residents to confirm that consideration would

be given to buy the properties to support the relocation of existing

residents.

Swim

Local councillor Amanda Ellis said that during Storm Dennis residents had experienced up to eight foot of water with some having to swim out of their front doors.

She said the residents had lived in constant fear not just when there’s storm warnings but also when it rains and she said most go into fight or flight mode with some leaving their homes until the danger has past, even booking into a hotel.

She said: “This is no way to live. Glued to the weather forecast and constantly watching the river level when it rains.”

Cllr Ellis said they know that flooding is on the increase and Clydach Terrace will flood again adding it’s no longer a 1 in 100 or 1 in 200 occurance but far more regular.

“There are some residents who’ve been diagnosed with PTSD and are traumatised from their experience in 2020 and again in 2024 when Storm Bert hit,” she said.

“Residents are terrified. And I do not use that word lightly. The fear does not go away. It does not leave them. Sleepless nights, hauling possessions up and down stairs just in case, glued to a screen watching the river and standing in windows watching and waiting to react.

“Children unable to go to bed are so afraid that the water will come when they sleep.”

She said she and Councillor Paula Evans fully support the proposal having witnessed the trauma, anxiety and hopelessness of these resilient and hard working people.

She said they have fought for six years for someone to listen and act and insurance premiums are unaffordable or refused altogether.

“It is easy to replace material things but you cannot replace people” adding “I am so pleased to see that this council has taken a stance and has given these people hope for the future, to move away from the river and have peace to sleep at night when it rains.”

The RCT Housing team is in contact with all residents to discuss particular needs, issues and concerns of the individual owners and occupiers and arrangements will be put in place to support people who have requested assistance.

Elevated

Numbers 6a and 6b Clydach Terrace are in an elevated position from the road and those properties are not at high risk of river flooding so they have been excluded from this proposal.

A purchase price of £2.3m has been agreed in principle and additional relocation assistance and incidental and legal costs of around £150,000 will be incurred with land transaction tax payable at £120,000 adding up to £2.57m

Following approval by cabinet members, the council can now exercise its powers to intervene in respect of the ongoing risk to health, safety and property due to flooding.

The report said that funding needed to buy the properties and compensate the owners and occupiers for the value of their properties together with incidental, removal, and legal costs has been identified.

When this is completed, the council would be able to arrange to demolish the properties and remove an ongoing flooding threat to residents.