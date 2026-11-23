Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to relax seasonal dog bans on some of Wales’ most popular beaches are set to be considered by senior councillors, potentially allowing dogs access during mornings and evenings throughout the summer months.

A motion brought before Pembrokeshire County Council in October called for the county’s beach dog restrictions to be modernised.

Dogs are banned from Tenby’s North Beach and Whitesands in St Davids from May 1 to September 30.

Partial bans apply to parts of Lydstep, Newgale, Saundersfoot, Tenby Castle and South Beach, Amroth, Poppit Sands, Broad Haven North and Dale.

Coppet Hall beach also has a voluntary dog ban from 10am to 6pm.

Councillors previously heard that Pembrokeshire uses a “warn and inform” approach: “Officers provide advice, guidance and warnings as a primary approach; for known or persistent offenders the authority retains the ability to utilise statutory measures such as community protection warnings or community protection notices.”

Rhys Jordan, councillor for St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty, put forward a motion saying: “Council believes that the current arrangements should be modernised to provide a clearer and more proportionate balance between responsible dog ownership, public enjoyment of our beaches and effective enforcement.”

Cllr Jordan previously said “blanket bans” on some county beaches were “overly punitive on dog owners”.

He is asking Pembrokeshire’s Cabinet to make four changes.

His first proposal calls on the Cabinet to “bring forward proposals to replace total seasonal dog bans with time-limited restrictions between May 1 and September 30, restricting dogs from designated areas between 9am and 6pm, with access permitted outside those hours”.

He also asks the Cabinet to “replace reliance on existing byelaws with an appropriate modern legal mechanism for managing and enforcing dog restrictions on beaches”.

On enforcement, he asks the Cabinet to “introduce a clear and proactive enforcement protocol, supported by appropriate signage and public information, where breaches are subject to proportionate enforcement action, including the appropriate use of Fixed Penalty Notices rather than reliance upon a general ‘warn and inform’ approach”.

The motion calls for the changes to take effect on May 1 next year.

Members agreed the motion should be considered at a future Cabinet meeting.

At the November 19 meeting of the council’s services overview and scrutiny committee, members were told the motion would be heard by Cabinet on November 30.

Guide dogs remain welcome on Pembrokeshire’s beaches throughout the year, including during the seasonal restriction period.