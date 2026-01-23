Plans to reopen pedestrianised high street for traffic

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh town’s pedestrianised high street could be reopened to cars to help boost business, it was proposed during a January council forum meeting.

Colwyn Bay’s Central Local Area Forum, a statutory body of Conwy County Council, met last week, where it was proposed that Station Road should be either fully or partially reopened for traffic.

Cllr Cheryl Carlisle is the chairwoman of the forum and explained that councillors have now voted to reopen Station Road as part of regeneration proposals put forward.

Cllr Carlisle then explained how all but two councillors on the forum want the street reopened to traffic to help boost business.

The Old Colwyn councillor says Conwy County Council will now consider the proposals as part of the authority’s regeneration effort for the town, with a future public consultation possible.

“The county councillors who cover this area voted last week in our meeting, apart from two, to reopen Station Road in whatever form, be it partially or fully to traffic,” said Cllr Carlisle.

“We have asked for the county council to focus on this. They have the scheme that is currently being worked up that was active travel and is now called the Regeneration of Colwyn Bay, and within that we want to make this a priority. The time for talking has passed. Action is needed.”

She added: “The businesses there cannot continue, and for years now, most local councillors have been asking for the road to be reopened.

“We have plans in for the new Bayview Centre. We are scared of losing further businesses from Station Road. This stalemate cannot continue, and I was really pleased that the will of the county councillors is that we take this forward.”

Cllr Carlisle said she hopes a public consultation will now follow.

One potential sticking point, though, could be the market, which the council says is set to return in March.

Once launched, the market will operate both on Station Road and Seaview Road and have regular days planned throughout the year.

In addition to a weekly market, there will be special themed events, including artisan and farmers markets.

Cllr David Carr, though, said the market should not stop Station Road reopening for traffic, comparing the street to neighbouring one-way Penrhyn Road, which he claimed was thriving.

“Under the terms they can have the market seven days a week, but the officers have said we haven’t had a market yet. We are not going to have a market seven days a week,” he said.

“The businesses are asking for it because it’s in such a state. Penrhyn Road is one way. Station Road has turned into a car park. There are cars on both sides. It’s hard for disabled people and blind people to get down Station Road because of all these cars in the way. We want pavement on both sides.

“Penrhyn Road is doing so much better, and the businesses there are opening up, and it is only the next road along. A lot of councillors are looking to have Station Road reopened again but maybe as one-way.”

He added: “Businesses are asking for it. Most people want it. It would help get shops open again. If you go down Penrhyn Road and Station Road, you can see the difference. There are not the empty shops. There is traffic on both sides. It’s doing really well. Station Road is a disgrace. Boots has gone. Peacocks has gone. It’s all empty shops.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “There are no immediate plans to change the traffic arrangements on Station Road. However, the design proposals previously drawn up and consulted on can accommodate keeping the road as it is, fully reopening it to traffic, or closing it permanently.

“The topic has been discussed at Bay of Colwyn Town Council meetings and at the Central Local Area Forum, where a wide range of opinions and ideas have been shared.”

She added: “A new Colwyn Bay Town Centre Regeneration Task Force has also been set up by the Colwyn Place Plan and the Town Council, and Station Road will be considered as part of its work.

“Regarding the street market, the current short-term lease runs until June 2027, which provides flexibility on how the space can continue to best support the community and respond to any future aspirations for Station Road.”

Colwyn Bay Town Council was also contacted for comment.