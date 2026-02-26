Plans to repurpose prominent architectural building as flats

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to convert what has been described as one of Swansea’s finest buildings architecturally are being assessed by planning officers.

Applicant Silio Martens wants to convert the former Swansea Technical College in Mount Pleasant into 18 one and two-bedroom flats.

The windows would be refurbished and, according to a design and access statement submitted on Mr Martens’ behalf, a lot of interior work carried out. New internal features would include vintage lighting and Victorian-style coving, skirting boards and doors.

The document said the principle of converting the empty grade two-listed building into flats had been deemed acceptable by planning officers at pre-application stage, subject to various reports and drawings being submitted.

No parking spaces are proposed as part of the listed building consent application but there would be cycle storage in the basement.

The design and access statement said the site was served by excellent public transport and was close to the High Street train station.

It added: “The conversion will bring the property into beneficial use and utilise a high quality pallet of materials in its conversion.”

A heritage impact assessment on the applicant’s behalf said the technical college was adjacent the former Swansea Grammar School for Boys. Much of the school was damaged by Second World War air raids, it said, leading to its relocation a few years later to Sketty where it became Bishop Gore Grammar School.

The technical college stayed in Mount Pleasant and later became part of University of Wales Trinity Saint David, which now has sites in SA1 and on Alexandra Road and Dynevor Place in the city centre.

The heritage assessment said many people in Swansea could

recall their days at the technical college or education buildings alongside.

“Architecturally, the technical college is amongst the finest structures in Swansea,” it said. “The design cleverly responds to the topography on which it is built. The remaining historic fabric is still robust and despite substantial interior alterations of the late 20th Century, sufficient historic fabric remains to demonstrate the craftsmanship and exquisite detailing that contributed to this building.”

It said the college had been altered over the years, including a lecture theatre being moved from the first to the third floor. The third-floor theatre “will be carefully dismantled with the timber seats and panelling re-used within the building”, it said.

It added: “This proposal represents one of the most promising opportunities of Mount Pleasant Technical College being retained and re-used for future generations.”