Plans to restore ancient well in historic Welsh village

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Plans to restore an ancient well in a Welsh village have taken a step closer after approval to seek funding was given by the local community council.

The village of Laleston, located west of Bridgend town centre, is known for its rich history with a number of landmarks such as the 12th-century St. David’s Church and The Great House hotel which make it a popular destination for visitors.

However, the village is also home to a lesser known landmark in the form of its ancient well which is said to be one of the best preserved in Wales, dating back hundreds of years and featuring elements from both the Victorian and Elizabethan periods.

Located at the top of Well Street in Laleston, the stone structure was once the main water supply in the village where it was opened for only two hours per day.

People used it less when water started being pumped into the village and it became largely unused by the 1970’s.

However, after more than two years of planning and a public consultation which saw responses from hundreds of local residents, the well could now be set for an upgrade which will bring it back to life and restore it for the use of the community.

The plans, which have been drawn up by landscape architect Bronwen Thomas, could see it upgraded with a transparent geodesic dome placed over the shaft.

This would allow people to look down inside to see lights and a ‘creature’ within.

Under the plans, it would also include a new curved section of stone wall along with three new taps for filling bottles with water from the well.

Additionally, the plans would see the surroundings of the well re-paved, with an old stone basin used for dog drinking and a re-purposed phone box that contains a video screen interpretation.

A spokesperson for Laleston Commmunity Council said: “Laleston Community Council’s engagement and consultation phase on renewing Laleston Well has concluded.

“The overwhelming conclusion of the process was positive, and we are excited to be progressing to the next stage of seeking external funding to upgrade Laleston Well to bring it back to its importance as the centrepiece of village life.

“Trelales Primary school children have been heavily involved within the process, and the increase in public awareness, knowledge and history of Laleston Well has been brought to the forefront of the community by the engagement process led by Phil Cope on behalf of the council.”

Phil Cope who is the project co-ordinator for the scheme said: “What we see today is just the latest manifestation of a well which has gone through many different stages, from a wet patch in a field to what we can currently see, which is of mainly late Victorian construction.

“The present well has been largely neglected for the past half century and in response the Laleston village well project is proposing the next important stage in its design history.”

He added: “What is being offered here is an opportunity to create an impressive new landmark for the village, as well as for the wider area.”

While the well is located within the Laleston conservation area it is not currently registered or listed.

The proposals to refurbish the well will not require planning permission from Bridgend County Borough Council once funding is found.