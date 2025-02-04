Plans to restore former copperworks site advance

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Plans to restore two engine houses at a former copperworks site and help secure their long-term use have been approved by councillors.

The project would result in the Vivian engine house at the old Hafod-Morfa Copperworks having a new mezzanine and first floor and being occupied by tenants. The adjacent Musgrave engine house would just be an exhibition area displaying the original engine – and a new link building would connect the two listed structures.

Applicants Swansea Council said the engine houses and link building would be suitable for uses including restaurant, cafe, exhibition space and retail.

The engine houses and two adjacent chimneys, which are also to be preserved, were once part of a sprawling copperworks site.

Grade II listed

A council heritage officer told Swansea’s planning committee the Musgrave engine house was built in 1910 and operated until 1980 while its neighbour began life in 1862 before being extended later. Both engine houses are grade two-listed and their roofs have been replaced in recent years. The Musgrave engine house and chimney are also a scheduled ancient monument.

Another council officer said it was “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to restore and seek a long-term economic use for the buildings. He added that a local group, Friends of the Hafod Copperworks, wanted to restore the Musgrave engine and the rolls outside which served it. Funding for the restoration project is coming from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Visitors to the attraction would have views of the adjacent River Tawe and could one day get there from the city centre via river taxi as there is a pontoon nearby.

There are proposals for two further pontoons and a pedestrian and cycle path all the way along that side of the river from Hafod-Morfa to the city centre. In addition a new Kilvey Hill zipwire and gondola attraction with a base close to the engine houses has been proposed.

Exciting

Cllr Phil Downing said tourism would get a big boost. “This will be the most popular area in Swansea, and it’s very very exciting,” he said.

Cllr Peter Black wanted to know if there would be enough parking for the new-look engines houses and zipwire attraction. Cllr Mike White sought reassurances about lighting and security measures.

They were advised there would likely be a requirement to maintain parking capacity for the engine houses if the zipwire and gondola project went ahead, while in relation to security there would be perimeter gates at the engine houses site and potentially a tenant or tenants operating there well into the evening.

A bat presence has been identified at the engine houses, but the need for a European protected species licence irked Cllr Richard Lewis. “Why are we taking cr*p from Europe?” he said. “I think it’s rubbish.” The planning officer said this was still the relevant legislation.

Committee members voted unanimously in favour of the restoration and listed building consent applications.

Speaking after the meeting, council leader Rob Stewart said: “The engine houses form an integral part of Swansea’s industrial heritage. We want to bring them back into use to bring pleasure to thousands and new opportunities. This is an exciting time for the Lower Swansea Valley as we and others plan to invest tens of millions of pounds in that area.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

