Plans to scrap Welsh ‘international aid’ risk undermining Wales’ global responsibility and climate solidarity

Global Justice Campaigners in Wales have warned that proposals in party manifestos that scrap programmes they describe as “international aid” risk weakening vital global partnerships and abandoning communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Campaigners say the framing of these programmes as “international aid” is misleading and ignores the legal and moral commitments Wales has made as part of its duty to act as a globally responsible nation.

Wales’ international strategy includes trade and export, overseas development and initiatives like the Wales and Africa action plan with significant benefits for the people of Wales in education, public health and innovation.

Under the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015, Wales has a statutory goal of being a “globally responsible nation,” encouraging policies and partnerships that recognise the global impacts of decisions made in Wales.

A spokesperson for the network said: “There is a nonsensical narrative being pushed right now that Wales is somehow playing at being a world power with money that it doesn’t have.

“Calling these programmes ‘international aid’ is a red herring. The reality is much simpler, these programmes are about supporting the groups across Wales( fair trade groups, health professionals, universities, charities) that recognises our shared responsibility to the world.”

Campaigners say the programmes often involve small-scale partnerships focused on climate, Fair Gender Equality and women’s Empowerment, Health, sustainable livelihoods, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH health resilience, renewable energy, education, and community exchange.

They also play an important role in supporting diaspora communities across Wales.

“Wales does not have a major international aid budget to cut, so this debate risks creating the impression of savings where none really exist. What international cooperation does provide, however, is something far more valuable: resilience.

“The UK’s own national security assessment makes clear that environmental collapse and global instability pose real risks to our economy, food systems and security here in the UK. Strengthening global resilience through cooperation and solidarity is therefore not charity – it’s protecting our shared future.

“When politicians call to scrap these schemes, they aren’t saving aid money, they are cutting the threads that connect Wales to the rest of the world.”

Advocates say these partnerships are not “vanity projects” but practical collaborations that support people facing the most severe impacts of climate change while strengthening cultural and community links in Wales.

“Wales is home to people from every corner of the world, international partnerships show that their heritage matters and that Wales is proud of its connections beyond our borders.

“When we support climate and community projects in countries like Lesotho or Uganda, we are not simply sending money away. We are building reciprocal relationships that bring knowledge, culture and solidarity back to Wales.

“As too many world leaders are turning away from global solidarity, we call on the next Welsh Government to redouble efforts to make Wales a globally responsible nation.

“You don’t build a stronger Wales by becoming an island within an island. You build it by being a partner the world can rely on.”