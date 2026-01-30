Plans to secure future of National Museum Cardiff take step forward

A design team has been appointed as options for potential redevelopment plans at the National Museum Cardiff are explored.

The appointment of the team, AHR and C.F. Møller Architects, is the first step towards plans to ensure the Museum – which is approaching its centenary in 2027 – is fit for purpose for the future.

The multidisciplinary design team were chosen after a procurement process, in which applicants were asked to showcase their experience and resources in line with the Museum’s vision, whilst demonstrating best practice of working within the heritage sector.

AHR and C.F. Møller Architects will support the development of future aims ahead of the business case submission in the spring. This will involve engaging with a range of stakeholders including staff, volunteers, visitors and the local community.

They will now be appointed to deliver the RIBA 2 stage of the proposed work needed to deliver the next business case submission to Welsh Government.

Amgueddfa Cymru have said this decision puts the Museum in the best possible position to move forward with wider works should funding be secured in the future.

While any redevelopment works at the Museum would be subject to approval of a business case, the appointment also means that necessary maintenance can now be carried out in earnest.

Enabling works currently taking place include repairs to the Museum’s roof as well as the installation of a new fire alarm system.

A funding feasibility study to inform the work and different options for redevelopment is already in progress with More Partnerships.

‘Ambitious plans’

Chief Executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, Jane Richardson said: “National Museum Cardiff is an architectural gem, but maintaining a historic building is an ongoing challenge.

“As the Museum approaches its centenary, we want to use the opportunity of needing to carry out essential maintenance works to go further and enhance the experience for our visitors, ensuring it is fit for purpose for the next 100 years.

“Our ambition is to create a distinctively Welsh National Museum and Gallery with inspiring, modern, sustainable and accessible spaces for everyone to enjoy.

“These are ambitious plans, but we believe this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a vibrant cultural destination in Cardiff that drives economic growth and connects us to the world through stories and collaborations that matter locally and globally.”

Gary Overton, Director at AHR, said: “We are delighted to be working with Amgueddfa Cymru on this significant project. AHR has extensive experience in the thoughtful reuse and repurposing of historic buildings, and we understand the importance of respecting original character whilst delivering modern, sustainable and accessible spaces.

“Our approach ensures that heritage and innovation work hand in hand, without compromising on style or the qualities that make buildings special. We’re incredibly proud to be part of the team helping to secure the future of this cultural gem as it approaches its centenary, and we look forward to working with stakeholders to develop proposals that will serve Wales for generations to come.”

A business case to outline options for the redevelopment of National Museum Cardiff is now being prepared, with further details to be confirmed in due course.