Plans to shut university gym could pave way for Wrexham AFC partnership

Planning documents indicate that Wrexham AFC has shown interest in using the offices as the home for a new Joint Sports Partnership between the football club’s Foundation, Wrexham County Borough Council and the University.

According to planning documents the proposals would see the ‘underutilised’ fitness suite and dance studio on the first floor of the University’s Sports Centre reclassified from D2 (assembly and leisure) to B1 (business use).

According to agents Cassidy and Ashton, the change is part of the University’s Future Strategy to make more effective use of the space.

“This change will make productive use of currently neglected space within the sports centre, enhancing the functionality of the building,” it said in a report.

“The new office space will support investment and employment opportunities on the university campus across the wider Wrexham area, enabling the university to continue its expansion and contribute to local economic growth.

“Whilst not secured, interest in the space has been expressed by Wrexham AFC. They are looking at a Joint Sports Partnership, comprising a tripartite business comprising Wrexham AFC Foundation, Wrexham Council and Wrexham University.

“The proposed change of use will support University students and staff by providing high quality office accommodation that creates an attractive environment for working and learning.

“The diversification of space within the sports centre contributes positively to placemaking and supports wider community objectives. ”

The first floor of the sports centre is currently available for students and staff to use and is available for public hire or membership.

Membership of the fitness suite costs £5 per month – the facilities include a cardio room with bikes, treadmills, cross trainers and rowers and a weights room with resistance equipment including an Olympic bar and a selection of free weights.