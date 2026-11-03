Plans to store 600 tonnes of firelighters near homes recommended for approval

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to store up to 600 tonnes of firelighters just 30 metres from homes have sparked residents’ fears of a major fire.

Flintshire’s Planning Committee will consider Tiger Tim’s proposed warehouse near homes on Wern Road in Rhosesmor on Wednesday, November 4, with council officers recommending approval.

The 12.7-metre-high building, measuring 43 by 47 metres, would hold 992 pallets of firelighters and barbecue lighters awaiting delivery to shops.

Local Cllr Fran Lister claims the warehouse will also overlook homes nearby – with office windows directly facing bedroom and living room windows opposite.

The plans will go before committee having been deferred in July and following a request from Brynford and Halkyn County Cllr Simon Jones due to question marks over the scale and safety of the proposals and their potential impact on local residents.

Currently stock manufactured by Tiger Tim at Rhosesmor is stored off-site. In planning documents the company says the new facility will prevent stock being damaged by unsuitable storage arrangements.

In a response to fellow Brynford and Halkyn Cllr Lister – who has raised residents concerns over the fire risk – Tiger Tim’s planning agents Caulmert Engineering and Environmental Planning said measures had been taken to mitigate fears.

“The maximum storage on site as existing is 700 pallets,” it said. “The new storage building will be a modern facility which will be required to conform with current building and fire regulations – and will necessitate a sprinkler system suitable to control a fire in relation to the size of the building along with other fire safety controls in regard to smoke control.”

Since the deferral the plans have upgraded the proposed sprinkler system, although concerns remain among residents over its ability to slow down a fire that could contain the energy of a small power station.

The agent added that the vast scale of the building was also necessary for the business – which operates a 24-hour manufacturing shift pattern from Monday-Thursday in winter and a day shift in summer.

It said it would modernise the working conditions or staff on-site.

“The size of the proposed new building is dictated by the operational requirements of the business for storage, offices, workshop and staff facilities,” it said.