Plans to transform derelict 205-year-old church move closer

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

The transformation of a derelict 205-year-old church into a cafe, cinema and cultural venue has moved a step closer.

Detailed plans for managing construction work at St James Church in Pontypool have now been submitted to Torfaen Borough Council, clearing another requirement that must be met before work can begin.

The vacant Grade II-listed church is to be transformed into a cafe and eatery and a multi-use cultural facility including a cinema, food market, arts fair and function rooms.

Changes to the grade II-listed the building will include construction of a single storey toilet extension, glazed screens to separate the nave from the south-west aisle and chancel as well as a glass balcony a new fire escape door.

Planning permission was granted, by the planning department, in December 2023, but hoardings enclosing the site, put up earlier this year, is the only work to have taken place as yet.

A condition of the 2023 planning permission requires the developers provide a construction method statement, for approval by the planning department, before any work can take place.

Richard Hayward, of Penarth-based developers, Bolwell and Hayward Ltd, has now submitted an application for the condition to be discharged with the required report provided.

The restoration is linked to the council’s own scheme to convert the public toilets on Hanbury Road, opposite the church, to a cafe and restaurant and the Pontypool Cultural Hub and Cafe Quarter project, was awarded £7.6 million towards, its original £9.3m cost, from the then UK Government’s Levelling Up programme in 2023.

The council elements of the project, including a revamp of the nearby Glantorvaen multi-storey carpark, have been beset by a number of delays and redesigns on cost grounds, though planning permission is in place following a decision in April this year.

The statement sets out construction work can only take place from 8am until 4.30pm while no work that generates noise can take place on weekends.

No demolition works are planned to take place on the site meaning noise levels will be minimised and its likely any noise generated will be from handheld tools while doors and windows will be kept closed. All employees will be advised to wear hearing protection and provided with it on request.

Any construction work that may generate noise above 80 decibels during the working day will be planned so neighbouring properties will be made aware and agreement will be sought to ensure any noise disturbance is controlled.

“Due attention” will be paid to “any reasonable request” to limit the effect or to prevent disturbance to the occupiers of the other premises.

Parking bay

A pickup and drop off and parking bay will be within the grounds of the church, which is on the main road into the town centre with double yellow lines and waiting prohibitions already in place.

A licence has also been agreed with the council allowing access to the church through a council service road, which will be used for the delivery of heavy materials, and both points are suitable for pick up and drop offs for workers and materials. Vehicles can then be parked off-site in public car parks.

Banksmen will also be required to be present during deliveries and none will take place between 8am and 9am, from midday to 2pm and from 4pm to 5pm.

No diesel or petrol electrical generators will be used as a temporary electrical supply will be provided to the site while no construction activity is expected to generate fumes other than localised fumes from plumbing works, paint and mastic.

The statement is being considered by the council planning department.

Previous applications were submitted by Richard Miller of Bolwell and Hayward Ltd.

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