Plans to turn financially ‘unviable’ holiday complex into housing approved

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A scheme to turn a “financially unviable” holiday complex into housing, with a third of them affordable, has been backed by county planners.

Applicant Jacob Hughes, of Morgans Hotel, in an application before a meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, sought permission for a change use of Parc Teifi Chalets, Bridge Street, Pontrhydfendigaid to 10 semi-detached houses and five one-bed apartments, the latter being affordable units.

A supporting statement through agent JMS Planning and Development said the overall visual design of the existing holiday complex, sited near Bont’s Red Lion pub, will remain the same, other than fencing and individual parking spaces.

‘Higher costs’

It says: “The supplementary evidence submitted with this application demonstrate that running Parc Teifi as a sole holiday complex is not financially viable. During the past four years there has only been one instance where all 10 holiday units were full and that was due to a block booking by a company who attended the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron in August 2022 –a one off event in the area.”

It added: “Even though the company which owns and runs Parc Teifi is well established in the tourism industry and know their best marketing tools and approach, nothing has worked on this site and it has failed over the years to become a successful business.

“Year-upon-year there are less bookings and higher costs involved in the running of the units.”

The statement said the current open-market value of the houses is circa £170,000, and the flats at £65-£70,000, which would be discounted by some 30 per cent, selling for £49,000.

An officer report ahead of the meeting says local community council Ystrad Flur does not object to the proposed development, but had asked for a clause within a Section 106 [planning] agreement to ensure residents are Welsh-born and key workers.

The report added: “In respect of the representations received from Ystrad Fflur Community Council a clause as proposed in respect of the open market dwellings would be inappropriate, however those looking to occupy the affordable units would need to satisfy the local authority’s housing criteria in any event, with being born locally or a key worker forming part of these criteria.”

Local member Cllr Ifan Davies said the applicant had met to discuss the proposal with the community council on a number of occasions, the business “no longer viable” despite Mr Hughes’ “best efforts”.

He told members that a local clause had been asked for but was not able to be done, but a “gentleman’s agreement” to favour local links had been agreed.

Members were told by officers that a blanket locals-only condition on the open market units was not currently part of Ceredigion’s planning policy, with potential implications for obtaining mortgages from such a clause.

The application was conditionally approved by planners.

