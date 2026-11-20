Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

An imposing suite of former government offices, known locally as ‘Alcatraz’, will be converted to meet a local housing need.

Gwynedd’s planning committee voted unanimously to change the use of the former Crown Buildings in Caerrnarfon into 37 affordable flats.

They would be developed and used by the Council “to provide stable housing for people waiting for permanent housing” a report said.

The full application would also see the retention of some of the offices to provide support services, erection of an access porch, extension for a lift, alterations to the building and associated works.

The pre-cast concrete office block at Penrallt Uchaf was built in the 1970s. Cyngor Gwynedd had purchased the buildings in March, 2024, as part of its Housing Action Plan aimed at tackling a local housing and homelessness crisis.

Offices in the basement and ground floor would provide a central ‘one-stop’ shop/housing hub to support the residents of the proposed flats and other residents in the county providing a single integrated service.

They said: “This will address an urgent need for such housing, and reduce the applicant’s use of hotels, bed and breakfasts and other options equally unsuitable to meet that need.”

The plans noted that according to September 2026 data, there were 1,370 applicants in Bands 1A and 2 on the common housing register in Gwynedd waiting for social housing.

The proposal includes 100% affordable housing, and the “Housing Strategic Unit had confirmed that the plan “responds to local housing need in the area and complies with Welsh Government quality standards”.

A small porch is proposed to the eastern elevation of the northern section of the building, along with alterations, which would provide a single-entry point to the flats and housing hub. An external lift shaft and associated alterations to the building and ground levels are proposed on the northern elevation of the southern part of the building.

The exterior of the building would be renovated and modernised with a soft modern design feel proposed for the new cladding, window system, and other materials. A solar panel system and external Air Source Heat Pump equipment would be installed on the roof of the building, along with a lift and access windows.

Local member Cllr Cai Larsen said: “Many residents have contacted me with concerns about the development but I am not against this. There is a huge problem in Caernarfon in terms of providing social housing. There is an urgent need for suitable and stable accommodation for people waiting for a permanent home.

“The current situation where people have to rely on B&Bs and other temporary arrangements is not sustainable, the council has a moral duty to address this.

“I am regularly approached by people seeking help looking for a home, some have been on the housing waiting list for years, the personal stories of some of these people is heartbreaking.

“This scheme does offer an important contribution to meeting that need, and it brings a large unused building back into use, which is something to be welcomed.”

However, there was a “flip-side” he said. “Many, many people experiencing challenges having homes are already located in central Caernarfon. I’m not saying people needing homes are not welcome.

“But a lot of responsibility is already shouldered by the local community in Caernarfon town centre. We must take the concerns of local residents seriously.

“This is very close to housing, in some parts just six metres away. It’s completely understandable that local people would be concerned about a development of this size and impact on their everyday lives, with regard to privacy, noise, parking and use of the area around the building.

“There are measures included in the scheme to protect the amenities of local residents, including use of opaque glazing to protect privacy, noise control and improvements to pedestrian access, I welcome all these.

“We must recognise people’s concerns, there is a difference with office use and residential accommodation, the activity in and around the building at different times of day will be different. It is important those impacts are managed appropriately.

“I welcome the plan to include a support service on site, this is incredibly important not just for people living on the site. ”

He added it was “important for the council to maintain an open relationship” with local residents, during and after the construction.

“I want to see this development succeeding, providing suitable homes for people who don’t have homes, but it’s important to safeguard the interests of the people who already live there.”

Cllr Louise Hughes said: “This is an exciting opportunity to provide housing for local people in need, especially younger people, there’s a lot of sofa surfing going on which is not healthy for anyone.

“I do have a couple of concerns, reading the report, Welsh Water, that is a very big concern isn’t it?” She also queried if parking had been thoroughly investigated. “I do support this but I think we need to tread carefully,” she said.

Cllr Gruff Williams also queried the parking.

The Assistant Head of Environment Gareth Jones explained parking would be allocated to two floors within a 240 space multi-storey council car park across the road.

He said: “There’s evidence that for many years that car park has been underused. This development would require 61 spaces, so there will be still be plenty of parking spaces left over.”

The department had also received additional comments from Welsh Water that day, he said.

“We are confident we can resolve any issues through planning conditions. That will just necessitate further discussions with the applicant and confirmation from Welsh Water,” he added.