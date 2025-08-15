Plans to turn historic pub into bedsits rejected

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Plans to turn a 162-year-old pub into bedsit accommodation for up to 11 people have been rejected by council planners.

Earlier this year plans were submitted to Flintshire County Council to transform the Corner Pin in Saltney into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

The Corner Pin has been vacant since closing down in October 2023 and the plans proposed dividing the interior into nine bedsits – seven singles and two doubles.

Bagatelle

Originally opened as a beer house called the Liverpool Arms, before it closed the Corner Pin was one of the last bastions of the ancient British pub game Bagatelle.

According to the plans six bedsits would have been situated downstairs with the bar converted into one of two bathrooms while upstairs there would be three more bedsits, a bathroom and a laundry room.

A first floor outdoor terrace was to be blocked off so residents could not use it.

In their decision notice refusing permission for the HMO, Flintshire planning officers said: “The application contains insufficient amenity space and areas for clothes drying.

“Furthermore, no provision has been made for cycle parking and bin storage. The application would therefore have an adverse effect on the living conditions of future occupiers and is therefore contrary to Policy HN7 of the Flintshire Local Development Plan.”

