Plans to turn iconic hotel into flats approved by councillors

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to convert an iconic north Wales hotel that has “fallen into disrepair” into apartments were given the green light at a planning committee meeting last week.

Mr Matt Jones of Mavi Royal Ltd applied to Denbighshire’s planning committee, seeking permission to extend and alter The Royal Hotel to create eight self-contained flats, including parking.

The council’s planning committee met to discuss the matter at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ on Wednesday 5 November.

The hotel on Bridge Street, a Grade II listed building, closed in December 2019 and has remained shut.

Developers were granted consent in 2021 to refurbish and modernise the building to create a destination hotel with an enhanced offer – including a new purpose-built spa. But the developers now say the market has changed.

Applicant Matt Jones spoke at the planning meeting in favour of his application.

“The Royal Hotel has now remained empty for a prolonged period, with its physical condition continuing to deteriorate year on year,” he said.

“Without meaningful intervention, The Royal will fall further into disrepair, becoming a long-term eyesore and a liability.”

Mr Jones told the committee he originally obtained planning permission in 2021 to transform the hotel into a destination luxury hotel and spa.

But he added: “The harsh reality is that restoring and operating the building in that model is no longer viable in the current market.”

Mr Jones said building costs had escalated from £4.7m to £6.4m due to rising construction and energy costs, interest rate increases, and shift in the hospitality sector.

Llangollen councillor Karen Edwards proposed councillors voted in favour of the plans before the vote backed both the proposals and listed building consent.

“This listed property hotel has fallen into disrepair over the years,” she said.

“It is located in a prominent position within the town centre next to Llangollen Bridge, a Grade I listed building ancient scheduled monument and one of the seven wonders of Wales.”

Cllr Edwards added she “welcomed the investment” before the committee voted unanimously in favour of the plans.

The decision will see an existing extension demolished.

Llangollen Town Council objected to the plans, citing numerous reasons, including the loss of hotel car parking and guest accommodation, as well as damage to the tourist economy.