Plans to turn north Wales town’s first nightclub into flats

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

Plans to build flats on the site of the first nightclub in Wrexham to operate a 24-hour drinking license have been submitted.

Peppers – also known as Sgt Peppers – on Bridge Street was a popular venue run by well-know local businessman and Wrexham’s ‘Mr Clubland’ Kerry Wycherley.

Through the 80s it was one of the beating hearts of Wrexham’s nighttime economy, welcoming famous artists including the 80s two-tone star Buster Bloodvessel and his Bad Manners band through its doors.

In 2005, when the UK Government introduced 24-hour drinking licenses, it was the first club in Wrexham to be granted one.

The popular venue closed a few years later however. It was last used in 2013 as a Christmas Welfare Centre – offering help to people in trouble or distress on nights out. In 2016 the club was demolished.

Original features

Now plans have been submitted for an affordable four-storey, 12-apartment development on the site by agents on behalf of Dr Tariq Mahmood of London legal firm Med-Arb International.

Each flat will be one-bedroom and will be designed as starter homes. There will be five car parking spaces – one of which will be a disabled space – and secure cycle racks.

Development

Situated less than 300m from Hope Street, the applicant believes there is enough provision for people living and working in the city centre.

The site directly adjoins the Grade II listed Burton Buildings, which dates back to 1896 with many of its original features still present.

According to the design and access statement the scale and look of the development has been created so as ‘not to overpower or diminish the attractive brickwork detailing of Burton Buildings’.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

