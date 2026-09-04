Plans to turn what was a village’s last pub into houses have been rejected

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A village’s last pub has been handed a potential lifeline after councillors rejected plans to build homes on part of the site.

The proposals for the former Fox and Hounds in Llanharry would see two detached houses built in its car park, with a modern extension and outbuildings demolished.

The extension, which was most recently used as a chip shop, would be removed along with existing stores, an office and a detached garage to make way for the three-bedroom homes.

But at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s planning committee on Thursday, September 3, councillors opposed both the planning application and conservation area consent, going against the recommendation of planning officers.

Cllr Mike Powell successfully moved that the application should be refused, citing concerns including overdevelopment, its suitability for the area, highways issues, street lighting and the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

Both applications will now return to the committee for councillors to consider the strengths and weaknesses of the proposed reasons for refusal.

I think “handed a potential lifeline” works particularly well becaus

The proposals for the former Fox and Hounds in Llanharry would see two detached houses built in its car park, with a modern extension and outbuildings demolished.

The extension, which was most recently used as a chip shop, would be removed along with existing stores, an office and a detached garage to make way for the three-bedroom homes.

But at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s planning committee on Thursday, September 3, councillors opposed both the planning application and conservation area consent, going against the recommendation of planning officers.

Cllr Mike Powell successfully moved that the application should be refused, citing concerns including overdevelopment, its suitability for the area, highways issues, street lighting and the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

Both applications will now return to the committee for councillors to consider the strengths and weaknesses of the proposed reasons for refusal.

Each of the two houses planned would have a gross internal area of approximately 98 square metres and would have a living room and an open plan kitchen/dining area at ground floor level with three bedrooms on the first floor.

Each property would have a private rear garden and dedicated off‑street parking to the front with access from the existing frontage along the public highway.

There were eight letters of objection submitted to the council in relation to the application.

They said they were disappointed with the plans to remove the only pub of the village and were hopeful that the pub would reopen.

They said that this final step of demolishing part of the pub and then erecting two dwellings would negate any chance whatsoever of Llanharry having a pub contravening Planning Policy Wales requirements to protect essential community amenities.

They said that other pubs in nearby Brynsadler, Pontyclun and Brynna are thriving establishments and with the right landlord or landlady the Fox and Hounds would thrive again as it always has.

They also said that a previous application was recommended for refusal for loss of a community asset and that strong community support plus a new community benefit society shows the pub has a viable future.

Objectors said the position of the new dwellings would be an eyesore to the village approach and not in keeping with the character and appearance of the

conservation area or any houses nearby.

They said the shop did not open until after the planning application was submitted, has no meaningful advertising, and operates limited hours.

They also said that the first floor residential use would benefit from permitted development rights associated with a Class A1/A2 retail use and that whether a retail use has been implemented remains a matter of dispute and is the subject of a formal complaint to the council.

There was concern that the claimed A1 use is not functioning in any meaningful way.

They said that claims in the applicant’s highways report that the car park is surplus space is not credible and that the remaining area would be insufficient for customers, staff, deliveries and neighbouring residents.

Objectors said the pedestrian route to the site is poor in that there is limited street lighting, absence of continuous footways, uneven ground, and other obstacles like parked cars.

Shop units

The objectors said the applicant has advertised additional shop units for rent but it was understood that the certificate of lawful development relates to a single shop rather than multiple units.

And they said the two Fox Cottages have a covenant allowing them to park on the forecourt but this isn’t mentioned anywhere in the plans.

There were also various representations about the shop being closed within the stated opening hours.

In terms of the conservation area consent they said the demolition would harm the Llanharry conservation area and no heritage justification or public benefit is shown adding that the loss of historic fabric is unnecessary given clear community intent to retain and restore the building.

But there were also three letters of support for the application.

They said that the pub has been closed for a considerable period of time and developments will improve the appearance of the site and provide new homes for the area.

They welcomed the proposed changes to the existing heritage property, which will enhance the Llanharry conservation area and had no objection in principle to the building of two new houses but asked that consideration be given to their roof heights compared with neighbouring properties.

They said the Fox and Hounds has been closed for more than two years and its use has since changed from A3 to A1, clearly confirming that the site is no longer operating as a public house.

They said that, as a result, the associated car park is now redundant and provides no benefit to the local area.

Sustainable

The supporters also said the proposal represents a sensible and sustainable reuse of previously-developed land in line with Welsh planning policy adding that the scale of the development is modest and appropriate for its surroundings.

In recommending approval planning officers said in their report: “The proposed development represents an acceptable and sustainable form of redevelopment within the settlement boundary, making a modest contribution to local housing supply whilst preserving the character and appearance of the Llanharry conservation area and the significance of nearby heritage assets.

“The proposal would not result in unacceptable impacts on residential amenity, highway safety or biodiversity, subject to appropriate planning conditions.”

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