Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Up to 175 homes could be built on farmland under proposals that also include a community orchard, play areas and new changing rooms for a football pitch.

Highlight Planning has drawn up plans for a mix of market and affordable homes at Cefn Llwynau Farm, off Penallta Road in Penybryn.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has earmarked the site for housing in its draft Local Development Plan, which is out for consultation. Highlight Planning is seeking feedback from residents before submitting a planning application in the new year.

Joe Ayoubkhani, a director of Highlight Planning, said: “We want to deliver a mix of homes that meet the needs of people at different stages of their lives – including starter homes, family housing, bungalows and homes suited to older people looking to downsize and remain within the local community.”

The proposals also include a circular walking route. The changing rooms would serve the football pitch north of the site.

Mr Ayoubkhani added: “We want this development to make a positive contribution to Penybryn and are keen to hear from local residents to help shape the proposals ahead of the submission of a planning application in the new year.”

Highlight Planning will hold a public consultation event at Penybryn Hall on Thursday 10 December from 4pm to 7.30pm. Residents will be able to view the plans, speak to the project team and give feedback. View the housing proposals and take part in the consultation

The council’s separate consultation on its replacement Local Development Plan runs until Wednesday 16 December. The plan sets out where housing, employment sites and other development could go across the county borough. View the council’s draft plan