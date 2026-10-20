Plans unveiled for 35 affordable homes in south Wales village

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been unveiled to build 35 affordable homes on a site in a south Wales village where a previous housing development was never completed.

Hopgrove Construction has proposed building a mixture of houses, bungalows and flats at a site off Central Avenue, Cefn Fforest.

The developer is preparing a formal planning application to Caerphilly County Borough Council, and will first hold a preliminary meeting for members of the public to find out more about the project.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring forward a long-standing residential development site and deliver much-needed affordable housing for the local community,” said Joe Ayoubkhani, director of agents Highlight Planning.

If the formal application goes ahead, the land could be transformed with the construction of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, one-bedroom flats and accessible bungalows.

The new homes would all be classed as affordable housing under the management of a registered social landlord, according to the current proposals.

Planning permission for housing at the site was granted two decades ago under separate plans and road access was installed.

Meanwhile, the site remains allocated for housing in the council’s local development plan, according to a planning report.

The developer will host a public drop-in event on Monday November 2, between 4pm and 6.30pm, at Cefn Fforest Community Centre, Derwendeg Avenue.

There, residents will be able to view the plans, speak to the project team and provide feedback before a planning application is submitted to the council.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Ayoubkhani said: “The proposals include a range of apartments, family homes and accessible bungalows, helping to meet different housing needs, alongside attractive landscaped open spaces for residents and the wider community to enjoy.

“We’re keen to hear the views of local residents and would encourage people to come along to the drop-in event to find out more about the plans and share their feedback.”

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