Plans unveiled for 60 new council homes on former supermarket site

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to build 60 new council homes on the site of a former supermarket have been unveiled as part of efforts to tackle growing demand for affordable housing.

The development in Cardiff’s Cathays area would see the former Co-op store and office building on Crwys Road transformed into a five-storey mixed-use scheme comprising council flats, a community centre and ground-floor retail space.

The proposals will be considered by Cardiff Council’s Cabinet next week.

If approved, the council would acquire the completed development from Willowmead Holdings Ltd as part of its wider programme to deliver more than 4,500 new homes across the city.

The scheme would provide 60 apartments for council rent in a well-connected area close to shops, public transport and other local services.

The plans also include a purpose-built community centre, with Cardiff Council working alongside the Cathays Community Group to relocate it from its current base on Cathays Terrace into the new premises.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said the council was exploring different ways of increasing the supply of affordable homes.

“We are exploring a wider range of delivery options beyond our core new-build programme to help meet the urgent need for affordable housing,” she said.

“This proposal would deliver 60 new council homes, helping to ensure more people in Cardiff have access to a safe and secure place to live.”

She added: “Cardiff continues to face significant housing pressures, which is why we are bringing forward proposals that increase the supply of council homes as quickly and responsibly as possible.”

The redevelopment has already secured planning permission and construction is expected to be completed by summer 2028, subject to Cabinet approval, due diligence and the allocation of grant funding.

If councillors approve the plans, officers will be authorised to complete the legal and financial checks needed before the acquisition can proceed.

The proposals will be discussed by the Community and Adult Services Scrutiny Committee on 13 July before being considered by Cabinet on 16 July.