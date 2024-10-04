Plans unveiled for flood wall to reduce tidal flood risk

Plans for a proposed flood wall that would reduce tidal flood risk to around 90 homes and businesses have been unveiled as the Cardigan Tidal Flood Scheme reaches its latest milestone.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has outlined the indicative placement for the wall, which would reduce tidal flood risk to the Strand area of Cardigan.

The wall would be located between the Gloster Row car park and the river, following the existing river wall as closely as possible until it reaches the bathroom centre. From there, the alignment would extend slightly into the river channel before returning to the existing river boundary under Cardigan Castle, finishing at Cardigan Bridge.

NRW is exploring the possibility of creating a new public area behind the flood wall close to Cardigan Bridge and in front of Cardigan Castle, offering both reduced flood risk and community enhancements.

Anxiety

Chris Pratt, Project Manager for NRW, acknowledged the concerns residents have around increasing flood risk in the area. He said: “We understand how anxious people living in the Strand area are to have a tidal flood defence in place that will reduce risk to their homes. We are working on plans to build a defence that will offer a high level of flood protection and takes into account predicted rising sea levels.

“We are also looking at ways to provide community benefits where possible, so this scheme doesn’t just reduce the risk of flooding to homes and businesses, but also supports the local area in other ways.”

NRW is aiming to keep the slipway adjacent to Gloster Row car park, which would likely include flood gates at the top. Additionally, discussions with the local Sea Scouts and other businesses are ongoing to ensure access to the river is maintained.

The proposed wall’s alignment follows consultation with the community, held in late 2022. Feedback from these sessions has been carefully considered alongside existing constraints, including the historic impact, technical challenges, and environmental factors.

With the outline design complete, NRW is now entering the detailed design phase, which will determine final construction details, materials, and the flood wall’s ability to withstand future climate change. This phase will also explore further community and environmental improvements to accompany the core flood protection work. The continued funding for the scheme has been provided by the Welsh Government.

Engagement

NRW will continue to engage with the community as the project moves forward, ensuring the scheme offers vital flood defences while also enhancing Cardigan for future generations.

With 1 in 7 homes and businesses in Wales at risk of flooding, and with the climate emergency bringing more extreme weather, it is more important than ever that people know and understand their flood risk.

Ahead of the winter period, NRW is encouraging people who live in areas at risk of flooding, but who have not experienced flooding before, to take three simple steps to help protect their home, possessions and family from the devastating effect of flooding in the future:

A digital newsletter for residents and other people who are interested in the scheme has been launched. People can sign up for the newsletter by using this link: https://bit.ly/CTFSNewsletter .

