Plans unveiled for new outdoor classroom at Welsh primary school

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A primary school at the heart of Eryri is central to a plan to create an outdoor classroom.

Eryri National Park planners have received an application to construct the outdoor learning area for pupils at Ysgol Penmachno, near Betws y Coed.

The plans state that “owing to its rural setting and the rich natural environment that surrounds it, outdoor learning forms an essential part of the children’s education and development”.

It states that Conwy County Borough Council has “embarked upon a programme of outdoor learning enhancements” to schools and educational facilities in its area.

The outdoor classroom would “assist with education, especially nature and outdoor spaces, being incorporated into school learning to raise awareness of the local environment through exposure to the elements”.

The Welsh medium primary school has operated continuously since its opening in January 1909.

It now has approximately 40 pupils across two classes.

Plans say the school site comprises the main school building with “many sheds” located close by at the top of the playground.

“There is a grass area in front and down the hill from the main entrance which is used as an allotment area for education purposes, as well as a second grass area being a playing field which is levelled out at the top of the hill at the edge of the school grounds. To the rear of (not on) the playing fields is where the proposed outdoor learning classroom will be located,” the plans stated.

The classroom will be 6m long x 3.51m wide x 2.76m high and sits approximately 1.8m below the level of the road.

It would be “discreetly integrated into the immediate surroundings”.

The proposal notes that the school is “not a listed building, however there is a listed row of terrace houses 200m southwest from the site location. The structure is a Grade II listed building.

“The design and location of the outdoor classroom has been carefully developed to respect the heritage significance by ensuring the classroom is placed in a location not facing the terrace buildings…”

Plans say the proposal will be constructed to “fit in with the surroundings of the school and national park”.

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