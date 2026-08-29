Plans unveiled for new social housing at seafront estate

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans have been unveiled for 135 new social homes as part of the latest phase of a major redevelopment of a seafront housing estate.

Housing association Tai Tarian has revealed proposals for the second phase of works at the County Flats site in Sandfields, Aberavon, with residents invited to have their say before a full planning application is submitted.

The estate was first built in the late 1950s close to the seafront, between Princess Margaret Way and Moorland Road. Work to refurbish and extend the first six blocks was completed as part of the first phase in 2025.

The latest proposals would see 38 existing properties refurbished, while Carmarthen House and two other houses would be demolished to make way for 135 homes off Bevin Avenue.

It added that once built the proposed residential units would be for 100% affordable social housing managed by registered social landlord Tai Tarian.

If approved the homes will be accompanied by 93 parking spaces with a total of 101 cycle spaces and a landscaping strategy that includes shrub and hedgerow planting along with grass turf and a wildflower habitat.

The report said: “The proposal comprises the refurbishment of 38 existing properties and demolition of Carmarthen House and two existing houses to make way for construction of 135 new residential units with associated infrastructure works at land east of Bevin Avenue, Sandfields, Port Talbot.”

It added: “In terms of appearance the proposed development will complement the current surroundings of the area whilst also ensuring that it is built to accommodate modern standards and meets the needs of existing and future residents.” Anyone who would like to make representations about the proposed development must now do so by September 21, 2026, by contacting Asbri Planning Ltd.

It is the second pre-application carried out by Asbri Planning since December 2025 after design changes were made to the scheme by developers.

It also comes after Neath Port Talbot Council announced a public consultation earlier in 2026 over plans to develop better walking and cycling routes along the seafront as part of a wider scheme to regenerate the Aberavon area.

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