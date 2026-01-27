Plans unveiled for new waste centre aimed at boosting low recycling rates

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals have been set out for a new local authority waste centre to modernise recycling service and help the council meet national targets.

The centre, earmarked for Ystrad Mynach’s Dyffryn Business Park, could employ more than 300 people when it gets up and running.

Caerphilly council has lagged behind Welsh Government minimum recycling rates for several years, putting it at risk of multimillion-pound fines.

It has largely avoided paying those penalties because of evidence it was trying to make improvements, including a new waste strategy it agreed in 2024.

Free food waste bags, a kerbside sorting system for recyclables and fines for non-compliance are all part of the strategy – as well as longer-term plans to reduce the frequency of bin collections – but Caerphilly Council has also pinned its hopes on a new waste transfer centre to serve as the base of its recycling revolution.

It has now commissioned Asbri Planning to carry out a pre-planning consultation on its proposals, which include the demolition of the business park’s existing Kautex building to make way for the new waste centre, and the refurbishment of the Delyn site to provide a vehicle workshop.

The waste centre could employ as many as 258 people when it opens, as well as a further 50 at the workshop.

Altogether, the project will bring a “state of the art” recycling base to the county borough, according to a planning statement by Asbri.

The site cost around £4.6 million to purchase, and the full project is estimated to cost £54 million, including £6 million on new waste collection lorries.

This will be financed through a combination of Welsh Government support and local authority borrowing – a measure councillors passed last October despite some concerns over the £24 million sum involved.

Cllr Chris Morgan, the council’s cabinet member for waste and recycling, said: “Residents will be aware that we are working hard to increase the amount of waste that we recycle, and to achieve this we need a modern, fit‑for‑purpose facility here within the county borough.

“The new facility will allow us to process all kerbside recycling material locally, helping us deliver a cleaner, greener, more efficient service for residents.

“This investment will help us meet ambitious recycling targets set by the Welsh Government and help future-proof our waste and recycling services.”