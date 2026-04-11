Plans unveiled to revitalise Welsh city’s popular foreshore

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals to make a foreshore and the land behind it more appealing with extra event spaces, artwork, beach huts and padel courts have been revealed.

The study commissioned by Swansea Council also felt there was real scope to increase what’s on offer at Blackpill Lido and Singleton Park Boating Lake.

The Swansea Bay foreshore feasibility study examined the approximately three-mile stretch between West Pier, Swansea Marina, and Blackpill and didn’t include sites where major plans were already moving forward such as the redevelopment of the Civic Centre.

The study identified opportunities to increase tourism and revenue opportunities by making more of the foreshore which, it felt, lacked vibrancy and facilities.

Nearly 800 people provided feedback to the study, a council committee heard. More eateries, toilets, seating, barbecue areas, viewing platforms, public art plus better beach access and more parking spaces were important for people, along with an expanded Swansea Bay Rider Land Train service.

It’s early days and the proposals are just that at the moment. Bringing them to fruition in the future would require funding.

Steve Hopkins, the council’s strategic manager for tourism, marketing and special events, said: “Yes it’s a beautiful stretch but it does need more facilities.”

The study identified potential padel courts on land near the boating lake along with kiosk upgrades, new terraced banks and planting.

Further west at Blackpill Lido it envisaged upgrading the birdwatching building with a viewing observatory, a new event space and also a new bridge for walkers and cyclists crossing the Clyne River between Mumbles Road and where it flows onto the beach.

The study report before the economy and infrastructure service transformation committee also recommended a widened promenade and a “fast” and “slow” route demarcation.

Cllr Mike White described Swansea’s beach and foreshore as “absolutely tremendous” and asked if log cabins, lookouts and organised volleyball were in the mix. Mr Hopkins said lookouts were being considered and that there was potential for volleyball at Swansea Bay Sports Park, which is along the three-mile stretch.

Committee chairman Cllr Phil Downing welcomed the report but sought reassurance that commercial opportunities which may arise wouldn’t undermine footfall in the city centre.

Tracey McNulty, head of cultural services, parks and cleansing, said: “At this moment the proposals are very much about improving things gently rather than building new things.”

In answer to a question by Cllr White she also said the feasibility study hadn’t included the Slip Bridge site.

The committee also heard Mumbles wasn’t included as a major project to rebuild the seawall and improve the promenade had recently been completed.