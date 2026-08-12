Plans unveiled to transform former bakery into yoga retreat

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A former bakery could get a new lease of life as a yoga and wellbeing hub under plans submitted to the council.

Qualified yoga teacher Ria Gibbs, who also describes herself as a “change life coach with a passion for helping people improve their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing” intends to open the studio and wellbeing hub in the former Divine Delights Bakery at Windsor Road in Griffithstown, Pontypool.

In her application to Torfaen Borough Council for change of use planning permission Mrs Gibbs said it is intended to offer classes and workshops and for the hub “to become a valuable community asset, offering an inclusive, non-judgemental environment where people can learn practical tools to manage the pressures of modern life.”

The application, which is being considered by planners, sets out how the studio would operate with classes of no more than eight participants at a time having to be pre-booked and opening hours from 9am to 8pm, seven days a week, which it said will have little impact on neighbours in the commercial street.

It states: “The proposed use is low impact and significantly quieter than many commercial uses.

“Activities such as yoga, breath work and meditation are peaceful in nature and will generate minimal noise. There will be no amplified music, machinery, cooking equipment or deliveries associated with the operation of the business.

“The proposal is therefore considered compatible with neighbouring residential properties and will not adversely affect residential amenity.”

It is also stated the new use will make a positive contribution to the commercial area in line with the council’s planning policy to support local centres: “The proposal will diversify the facilities available within Griffithstown Local Centre by introducing a service that is currently not available within the immediate area.

“The wellbeing hub will complement the existing businesses within Windsor Road rather than compete with them. It will encourage visitors into the local centre, increasing footfall that is likely to benefit neighbouring shops and services.

“The development supports healthier lifestyles, promotes preventative wellbeing, reduces social isolation and provides a safe, inclusive environment for people of all ages and abilities.”

Classes will also be staggered to avoid congestion and while customers will be encouraged to walk, cycle or share transport there is a public car park around 110 metres away.

Members of the public have until Wednesday, August 26 to comment on the plans.

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