Play area refurbishment completed as part of county-wide improvement commitment

Nation.Cymru staff

The refurbishment of a play area has now been officially completed as part of a council’s ongoing investment in community play areas across the county borough.

The improved facility at Maesteg Welfare Park features a wide range of new and inclusive play features designed to provide fun, accessible and engaging opportunities for children and families of all ages.

The inclusive features include a mini swing with basket seat, a swirl roundabout, springers and emperor chimes

A toddler multi-unit, scramble nets, a hopper seesaw and much more are also all included within the recently upgraded play area.

In addition, the project has also delivered new benches, safe surfacing throughout the play area, new kerb edging and new entrance gates.

It is just one of the 20 children’s play areas across Bridgend that are set to benefit from major refurbishment to improve their accessibility as part of an ongoing programme of investment by Bridgenf County Borough Council.

The first of the upgrades began in April 2024 at Newbridge Fields, Bridgend.Other areas covered will include: Bettws, Blackmill, Brackla, Cefn Cribwr, Llangeinor, Nantymoel, Pencoed, Pontycymer, Porthcawl and Tondu.

Cabinet Members for Communities and Environment, Cllr Gary Haines and Cllr Eugene Caparros have both welcomed the new play area at Maesteg Welfare Park.

Cllr Haines said: “The completion of the refurbishment at Maesteg Welfare Park is fantastic news for local families and the wider community.

“This investment has transformed the play area into a modern, inclusive and welcoming space where children can play safely, stay active and enjoy spending time outdoors.”

Cllr Caparros added: “The wide variety of new equipment ensures there is something for children of all ages and abilities, while the new seating, surfacing and access improvements create a much more enjoyable environment for everyone visiting the park.

“We are committed to improving community spaces across the county borough, and I am delighted to see this important project now complete and ready to be enjoyed by residents.”