Player takes on Globe of Death for women’s football fundraiser

An 18-year-old footballer from south Wales is preparing to take on the legendary Globe of Death at a circus event to raise funds for women’s grassroots football.

Taking place during Circus Extreme’s run at Cardiff City Stadium, Wattsville Ladies FC player Carly Buchanan-Thomas will attempt as many keepy-uppies as possible inside the Globe of Death while motorcyclists race around her at high speed.

The challenge will take place following the 5pm performance on Sunday 17 May at 7pm, as Circus Extreme continues its stay in Cardiff until 31 May.

The stunt will raise money for new kits for both the Wattsville Ladies FC women’s team and the next generation of young female footballers coming through the club’s ranks.

Carly said: “Women’s football continues to grow at every level, but grassroots clubs still need support to make sure girls have the opportunities they deserve.

“The younger girls in our club are the future, and giving them the right support, resources and sense of belonging is so important.”

“This challenge is definitely unlike anything I’ve ever done before, and I’m incredibly excited to take it on. It’s a bit terrifying knowing there will be motorbikes racing around me, but if it helps raise money for our club and encourages more girls to get involved in football, then it’s absolutely worth it.”

Like many grassroots clubs, Wattsville Ladies FC often relies heavily on fundraising and community support to provide equipment, kit, and development opportunities for players.

Circus Extreme, known for its “adrenaline-fuelled live entertainment”, provides the perfect setting for Carly’s fundraising mission according to director Anthony Anderson.

Anthony said: “At Circus Extreme, we’ve always believed in being more than just a show that visits a city — we want to be part of the communities we perform in and support local people wherever we can.

“When we heard about Carly’s fundraising idea and her passion for supporting women’s football, we thought it was a fantastic challenge to get behind. It’s brave, exciting, and for a genuinely worthwhile cause.

“Supporting young people, local clubs, and community initiatives is something we’re proud to do, and we’re delighted to help Carly take on this incredible stunt.”

Circus Extreme continues its Rock it Out performances in Cardiff until 31 May, showcasing Aqua Aerialists, the Wheel of Death, the EXTREME® Freestyle Motocross Team, high-flying trapeze stunts, and the Double Ukrainian Swing among other performances.

Tickets are available to purchase here.

Supporters who would like to back Carly’s challenge and support the future of women’s football can donate via her fundraising page.