Playground drug dealer jailed

A Rhondda Cynon Taf man has been jailed after police officers saw him dealing drugs in a play area.

On November 30, 2024, officers from the Organised Crime Unit witnessed a drug exchange in a children’s play area at Heol Yr Orsaf in Pontyclun.

The man was stopped and identified as Courtney Jones, 38, from Talbot Green.

He was searched and found to be in possession of six deal bags of cocaine.

Following the search Jones was arrested, and officers later searched his home address, a short distance from the park.

Drugs

At the address officers located a large quantity of drugs including a further 40 bags of cocaine, amphetamine, MDMA, and benzocaine.

Jones appeared before Cardiff Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine and MDMA), possession with intent to supply a class B drug (amphetamine) and acquiring criminal property.

On Friday April 4, 2025, at Cardiff Crown Court, Jones was sentenced to three years in prison.

Sergeant Lia Jones said: “Courtney Jones supplied drugs illegally to people in his local community without any concern for their wellbeing.

“As with other drug dealers like him, he is now going to receive justice for his offence in the form of a number of years in prison.”

