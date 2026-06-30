Playgrounds to receive £200,000 makeover revealed

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Two children’s play areas are set to receive major refurbishments as part of a £260,000 investment in playgrounds across the county borough.

A Merthyr Tydfil Council report shows that Troedyrhiw Park Central in Plymouth ward has been allocated £100,000 for 2026/2027 with Mount Pleasant in Merthyr Vale also allocated £100,000.

The total capital funding of £260,000 includes £60,000 to be used for smaller scale improvements and refurbishment projects across the county borough.

The report says the selection and prioritisation of sites has been based on condition surveys, inspections and from assessing other factors such as the extent of repairs required, age, condition, realistic lifespan and play value.

In 2021 an independent report highlighted that many of the council’s fixed play areas were in need of refurbishment with some of them reaching the end of their lifespan.

The report says the council recognised the need to refurbish these sites and allocated capital money for the refurbishment programme.

This started in 2021 with 22 sites being refurbished since then.

The report says: “Playground provision is a non-statutory service and as such, can be seen as a low priority, especially when local authorities have to make difficult choices on where to spend available funding.

“The last 10 to 15 years have been particularly challenging and a lack of investment in some non-statutory services resulted in no capital outlay

for children’s play areas.

“The council currently manages 54 fixed play areas throughout the county borough.

“Many of these facilities are coming to the end of their useful life and in need of refurbishment.

“The council recognises the importance of play for the health and wellbeing of children and young people and for physical, social, mental and emotional aspects of life.”