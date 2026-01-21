Plea to turn old harbour into nature reserve dismissed

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A petition calling to transform a saltwater marsh site into a local nature reserve has been turned down due to limited resources and funding, despite 600 signatures from local residents.

Local campaigner Rob Curtis submitted the petition on behalf of community action group Barry Action for Nature in May 2025, urging Vale of Glamorgan council to declare Barry’s Old Harbour site as a local nature reserve (LNR) to help protect wildlife.

The petition raised concerns that nesting and feeding birds were being disturbed by irresponsible dog walkers and jet ski users, as well as issues surrounding sewage pollution in the area.

It mentioned there was a desperate need to reverse a trend of habitat destruction. It reads: “Saltwater marsh is one of the rarest habitats in the UK. The Old Harbour’s saltwater marsh supports wintering red listed species such as curlew and whimbrel.

“It also supports other waders and seabirds such as shelduck, grey heron, little egret, knot, and redshank.

“We call on the Vale of Glamorgan Council to declare this area a local nature reserve which can contribute to the Welsh Government’s aim of protecting 30% of Wales for nature by 2030.

“We are concerned that jet ski users and some irresponsible dog walkers

are disturbing resting and feeding birds.

“We are also concerned at the sewage pollution currently being discharged into this harbour. Please help us protect our local wildlife.”

Council officers responded that for the location to be considered an LNR there must be detailed plans and objectives, such as for funding, management and educational opportunities.

It must also have sufficient wildlife value to warrant designation. An initial search on Aderyn reveals around 20 or so species identified under section seven of the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 which are of conservation concern.

They added that there are several obstacles in the process of declaring the site as an LNR including staffing and budgetary pressures.

One example is the imminent retirement of the county ecologist. His replacement, although experienced, would inherit and handle the ongoing workload which means the council could not currently commit to the project.

Budgetary pressures

In terms of funding, budgetary pressures within other departments led to funding being diverted to other services, meaning external support must be relied upon for the project which cannot be guaranteed.

A route that has been explored involves the opportunities for seagrass planting that the bay offers, which is known for prodigious carbon capture.

Discussions with the Seagrass project about these opportunities as part of the coastal development project have taken place, but officers say that the coastal project is on hold due to a lack of funds.

The council aims to reconsider the proposal in the next financial year. The petition will now be scrutinised and debated by the Place Scrutiny Committee with any recommendations referred to cabinet.