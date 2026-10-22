PM backs ‘rigorous process’ behind Palestine Action ban after Rooney book halt

Abbie Llewelyn, Press Association political staff

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has backed the “rigorous and evidence-based process” behind the proscription of protest group Palestine Action after being urged to review the decision.

It comes after Normal People author Sally Rooney said she will no longer be able to sell her books in the UK over her support for the group.

The Palestine Action ban, which began on July 5 2025, made membership of, or support for, the direct-action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Ms Rooney previously said she would donate her earnings from her books and BBC adaptations of novels to Palestine Action, which has a state goal of “ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime”.

As a result, Ms Rooney’s publisher, Faber, has determined it cannot sell her novels in Britain.

The Irish author, 35, told the BBC that further publication of her work could constitute a “serious criminal offence”, so she had agreed with her publisher not to continue supplying her books to UK retailers.

Asked about this at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said: “When it comes to the proscription of Palestine action, it followed a rigorous and evidence-based process that came before this House, endorsed by Parliament.

“The matter is a live legal case, so I won’t comment further than that.”

The Prime Minister was responding to the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, Claire Hanna, who urged him to “commit to reviewing the proscription of Palestine Action”, which she said had “extraordinary consequences for freedom of expression”.

Ms Hanna said: “Irish writer Sally Rooney’s publisher announced that it would stop distributing her books across the UK because she’s donating her royalties to Palestine Action, proscribed by Keir Starmer’s government.

“The Prime Minister has acknowledged that the previous government’s response to Gaza was inadequate, and his Foreign Secretary making a powerful move on sanctions last month has said that those campaigning for change were right.

“But the proscription remains in place with these extraordinary consequences for freedom of expression, including for constituents of mine who are facing terror charges for peaceful protest.

“Will the Prime Minister commit to reviewing the proscription of Palestine Action and righting this unnecessary problem?”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.