PM convenes Cobra committee as missiles strike Middle East

Sir Keir Starmer has convened the Government’s emergency Cobra committee as missile strikes continue to rock the Middle East.

US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

It is understood that the UK was not involved in the US-Israeli strikes.

A Government spokesperson said the UK did not want to see “further escalation into a wider regional conflict” and reiterated Britain’s support for a negotiated solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

After the strikes, the Foreign Office warned against all travel to Israel while embassies in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE have advised British nationals to shelter in place.

The spokesperson added: “Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution.

“Our immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region and we will provide them with consular assistance, available 24/7.”

Saturday’s attack follows mounting tension in the region, with the US deploying a fleet of warships and aircraft to pressure Tehran.

Talks between the US and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme ended on Thursday without agreement.

On Saturday, Israeli authorities said the strikes – dubbed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US – were intended to “thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel”.

‘Noble’

In a video posted on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump said the attacks were “a noble mission”.

He said Iran had “attempted to rebuild their nuclear programme and to continue developing long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas and could soon reach the American homeland”.

Dame Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was “absolutely right” that the UK had not been involved in the strikes.

She told the Press Association: “There is no legal basis for this attack. I fear that we will be hit by the consequences, however.

“The whole region will be further destabilised, which is dangerous. Whilst the Iranian reaction during the 12-Day War was muted, it is unlikely this time.

“We need to prepare for shipping, oil facilities and military bases with western troops, including British, to be attacked.

“The Americans and Israelis are embarking on a war that they do not know how it will end, nor are their war aims clear.”

The UK is reported to have previously resisted US requests to use the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean to launch strikes on Iran.

Reform UK’s Richard Tice demanded to know whether such a request had been refused again, saying a refusal would have “seriously damaged the special relationship” and praising the US and Israel for acting to “protect us all in the West by destroying the dangerous Iranian regime”.