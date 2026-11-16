PM: EU deal must pass Makerfield test after ‘Emperor’s new clothes’ under Tories

Andy Burnham will say a new EU deal must pass the “Makerfield test” of improving everyday life for his constituency and others like it after the “Emperor’s new clothes” agreement brokered by the Tories.

In a major speech on foreign policy, the Prime Minister will defend his push for closer ties with Brussels as a “win-win” that reflects his wider approach, with Britain as a “positive player” and not “adversarial” on the world stage.

Ahead of the UK-EU summit next week, at which Mr Burnham will seek to lock in mini-deals on food, emissions trading and youth mobility, he will argue the wider post-Brexit agreement secured under Boris Johnson has “not worked”.

Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet, he is expected to say: “It’s like the Emperor’s new clothes – where no one is prepared to say the obvious truth. Well, I say it as I see it. And to be frank, the Emperor has nothing on.

“The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.”

After fuelling questions about the parameters around his vision for deeper partnership with a call for an “honest discussion” about free movement, he will rule out a deal that crosses Labour’s manifesto red lines.

This means no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement, though Mr Burnham has said he wants to explore options for Britain’s longer-term relationship with the bloc, on which voters would ultimately decide.

Any new agreement must also meet two other benchmarks – firstly by improving the “hard” Brexit deal he says was reached by the Tories, and secondly by passing the “Makerfield test”.

The test was set out by the Prime Minister following his by-election win in the Greater Manchester seat, on the premise that measures which work for the constituency will work for others like it across the country.

This means “delivering real, tangible improvements in people’s everyday lives, particularly in communities that have felt neglected for too long,” Downing Street said.

Speaking about the prospect of a new deal, he is expected to say: “And look – the point is that this is a win-win.

“It illustrates our new approach. Not adversarial. No longer burning bridges. But being constructive and positive – showing that we can come together to confront shared challenges.”

Mr Burnham will add: “Too often in foreign policy we pose a false choice between our values and our interests. But I see it differently. I think the two reinforce each other.

“Leading with our values. Because it’s right. And because it is in our interests.”

Former prime minister Mr Johnson said he believed that Britain would back Brexit again if Mr Burnham forced another vote, despite polls suggesting a majority now favour either rejoining or getting closer to Europe.

Echoing Lord David Cameron’s advice last week to avoid returning to the bloc, he told the Telegraph he hoped the Prime Minister “has the wisdom not to do this”.

He added: “I think that when he goes to the country, one way or the other, people will wake up to what is going on. They won’t want it, and he won’t succeed.”

Deputy Conservative leader Alex Burghart said Mr Burnham’s focus on the future of the UK-EU relationship was a tactic to distract from rising welfare costs and questions about defence funding.

“Nearly a decade after the Brexit referendum, Andy Burnham is reopening a debate the country settled long ago, while ignoring the challenges facing Britain today,” he said.

“Instead of tackling the spiralling welfare bill, fixing our economy, and properly funding our defence, Burnham is preparing to hand Brussels more money in an effort to distract from the mess his party has gotten us into.

“British taxpayers deserve to know why money is being committed to projects across Europe when this Government claims it cannot afford to address priorities at home.

“A Conservative government would work to take this country forwards, not backwards.”

Oliver Lewis, who was Mr Johnson’s deputy chief Brexit negotiator and now chairs the Stay Out anti-rejoin campaign group, said: “The Prime Minister keeps reaching for his Makerfield test, but he won that seat by promising not to undo Brexit and has since told the country that his ultimate goal is to take Britain back in, at a cost of £750 million a week.

“On Friday he will sign a deal that sends more money to Brussels, hands back control of our own laws and opens the door to more immigration, and nobody in Makerfield voted for any of that.

“Families struggling with the cost of living need a Prime Minister focused on their priorities instead.”