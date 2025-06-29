PM ‘incapable of sticking to a decision’ after welfare U-turn – Badenoch
The Prime Minister is “incapable of sticking to a decision” after he made a major U-turn on welfare reforms in the face of a backbench rebellion, Kemi Badenoch will say.
The reforms would only have made “modest reductions to the ballooning welfare bill”, but Sir Keir Starmer was “too weak to hold the line”, the Conservative Party leader is expected to say.
In a speech to the Local Government Association Annual Conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch will criticise Sir Keir for creating a “punishing welfare trap that shuts people out of going back to work”.
“This week, the Prime Minister backed down on limited reforms that would have made modest reductions to the ballooning welfare bill,” she will say.
“He was too weak to hold the line.
“The result? A punishing welfare trap that shuts people out of going back to work.
“Right now, Labour are making everything worse. And Keir Starmer sums up exactly what’s wrong with politics today.
“Now that his backbenchers smell blood, there’s almost certainly another climb down on the two-child benefit cap in the offing.
“Labour told us ‘the adults were back in charge’, but this is actually amateur hour. The Prime Minister is incapable of sticking to a decision.”
The speech continues: “If he can’t make relatively small savings to a benefits bill that is set to exceed £100 billion by 2030, how can we expect him to meet his promised 5% defence spending, or ever take the tough decisions necessary to bring down the national debt?”
On Saturday, the Prime Minister told the Welsh Labour conference the “broken” welfare system must be fixed “in a Labour way”.
In a speech to the Welsh Labour conference, he said: “We cannot take away the safety net that vulnerable people rely on, and we won’t, but we also can’t let it become a snare for those who can and want to work,” the Prime Minister said.
“Everyone agrees that our welfare system is broken: failing people every day, a generation of young people written off for good and the cost spiralling out of control.
“Fixing it is a moral imperative, but we need to do it in a Labour way.”
I am far from being a Labour supporter, in fact I currently do not support any party, but Baddenock needs to remember that the Tories did several U-turns on various decisions. In Starmer’s case he has done the right thing to backtrack on some very poor proposals. He desperately needs to have a word with Rachel Reeves on her recent attacks on defenceless pensioners, the disabled and long-term sick. Cowardly action indeed.
Johnson set the standard for not U turning up front until he thought no one was looking and spun so fast he got sick.
Nothing wrong with re appraising the issue. But the BadEnoch constantly says she never makes a gaff and gaffs all the time.
You could also report on what the Labour party have done to date. Not many U turns there.
This chestnut from Kemi Badenoch. She should do standup comedy at the Edinburgh fringe. Her party is as bad as UK Labour when it comes to U-turns and decision-making.
It’s difficult to stick with a bad policy decision which should never have been made in the first place. That’s what I find the most concerning, that it was ever felt acceptable by Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves to punch down on the most vulnerable in society while pandering to very rich corporates and individuals who they seem happy to see paying less tax than an average person. This is immoral and duplicitous and I’ll never forgive them for it. They’ve lost the socialist ethos of the party. They now seem intent on trying to out right the right and… Read more »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-50-u-turns-27085865
>> “Boris Johnson’s 50 U-turns exposed”