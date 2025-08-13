PM leads tributes to ‘much-loved’ Welsh Labour politician

Sir Keir Starmer has joined high profile figures from across the political spectrum to pay tribute to Welsh Labour politician Hefin David, who has died suddenly aged 47. Mr David, who has served as the Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016, died on Tuesday. He would have turned 48 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir called him a “powerful voice for the people of Wales”, who dedicated his life to making sure every community in the country had the “opportunities they deserve”. Mr David’s death was first confirmed by Eluned Morgan, the Welsh First Minister, who described him as a “much-loved member of the Labour family” and an “outstanding politician”. His partner was Vikki Howells, the Cynon Valley MS and minister for further and higher education in the Welsh Government. In a statement following Mr David’s death, Sir Keir said: “The entire Labour movement will join me in grieving the loss of Hefin David. “He was a powerful voice for the people of Wales and a committed public servant, who dedicated his life to making sure every person and community in Wales had the opportunities and support they deserve. “As Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly, where he was born and lived, he was incredibly proud of his community. “Our hearts are with his family and those who knew and loved him at this painful time. May he rest in peace.”

“Pride and passion”

Baroness Morgan said: “Hefin was a much-loved member of the Labour family. He served Caerphilly as a councillor and a Member of the Senedd with pride and passion. “He was an outstanding politician, warm and enthusiastic and a great communicator – especially on behalf of his constituents. He will be greatly missed.” Mr David was first elected to Caerphilly County Borough Council at a by-election in March 2007. He worked as a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, teaching human resource management and professional practice to undergraduate and postgraduate students. In 2016, he was elected as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly – succeeding Labour’s Jeff Cuthbert, who became police and crime commissioner for Gwent. He served as one of the five Senedd commissioners, who are responsible for providing the Welsh Parliament with the staff and resources needed. Gwent Police confirmed a 47-year-old man was found unresponsive at a property in the Caerphilly county area on Tuesday. Paramedics attended and confirmed the man had died. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Tireless dedication”

Tributes have been paid by politicians across the Senedd, with former Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies calling it “heartbreaking and tragic news”. Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” at the news. “Hefin represented his constituency with tireless dedication,” he said. “He brought passion, energy, and independence of thought to Senedd proceedings and our parliament will be poorer without him.” Laura Anne Jones, who recently defected from the Conservatives to Reform, described Mr David as a “genuinely lovely person”. She said: “Regardless of political differences, we got on well. He always had time for a kind word, a smile or a funny anecdote. “He always cared greatly for his constituents, fought hard for what he believed in and I admired him for his passion to improve additional learning needs policy, drawing on his experiences. “He contributed greatly to politics in Wales, and will be missed greatly, politically and personally, in the Senedd.” Elin Jones, the Senedd’s Llywydd (presiding officer), said the Senedd community was devastated at the news.She said: “Our thoughts go immediately to his partner, our colleague and friend, Vikki Howells MS and to his cherished children and family. “Hefin was so full of life and enthusiasm for his constituents and their causes. “He was a passionate politician, loyal to his party, his country and constituents.”

“Dreadful loss”

Welsh secretary Jo Stevens also paid tribute to a dear friend and colleague.

She said: “Hefin was a genuine, clever and caring man – deeply proud of Caerphilly. And, in Hefin, Caerphilly had a dedicated and committed representative.”

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams said: “I worked cross-party with Hefin to protect disabled people’s rights, of which he was a true champion.

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru MS for the South Wales East region, also wrote of her sadness at his death.

She said: “The news about Hefin David is so desperately tragic. Hefin was always steadfast in his views, loyal to his roots, and he represented this area diligently.

“We were from different parties but worked together on many local issues. I will miss him. What a sad and dreadful loss.”

Jeff Cuthbert, his predecessor as Caerphilly’s Senedd member, said: “My thoughts are with his family and many friends. He was my friend as well as a trusted colleague and comrade.”

“A true fighter”

Vaughan Gething, the ex-first minister who was supported by Dr David to run for leadership, said: “Hefin was funny and intelligent with a passion for social justice and his community.”

He added: “Much more importantly, he was my friend. It was a pleasure to sit next to him in the Senedd but also to share time together outside politics.

“He will be hugely missed by so many of us. My thoughts are with his family and Vikki.”

Luke Fletcher, Plaid Cymru’s shadow economy secretary, said: “Hefin made a significant contribution to education policy over the years and I always appreciated our conversations, particularly on apprenticeship policy.”

Labour’s Rhianon Passmore, who represents the neighbouring Islwyn constituency, wrote: “No form of words can accurately express the sense of loss I feel for my friend Hefin.

“A loving father and astute politician, he was a communicator of talent and a true fighter for his constituents. Rest in peace my friend.”

Her colleague Mick Antoniw agreed: “He was a fine communicator, with a sharp intellect and sense of humour, and he was a strong advocate for autistic and disabled people.

“He will be truly missed.”

“Thoughtful and fearless”

Andrew Morgan, leader of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), the voice of Wales’ 22 councils, added his voice to a chorus of tributes.

He said: “As a local government family, we are deeply saddened by the news of the untimely passing of Hefin David. Since his election in 2016, he had been a staunch representative for his community and had also been an active member of Caerphilly council for many years.

“At local and national levels, Hefin was a thoughtful and fearless politician whose loss will be keenly felt on the Senedd’s backbenches.

“On behalf of the WLGA, I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this saddest of times.”

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar MS, said: “I am very sad to hear the shocking news of Hefin David’s death.

“My deepest condolences go to Hefin’s family and friends, and I would also like to extend my condolences to the Welsh Labour Party.

“He was a man who always stood up for his constituents and was respected on all sides of the Senedd.”

Jane Dodds MS said: “All of us at the Welsh Liberal Democrats are saddened to hear about the death of Hefin David.

“We are all thinking of his loved ones, especially his wife Vikki Howells MS and his children, his staff members and his community in Caerphilly.”

Gwent Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough called Mr David a “dedicated public servant to Caerphilly” whose loss would be significant. A spokesperson for Cardiff Metropolitan University, where Mr David had been a lecturer prior to becoming an MS, said: “Anyone that met Hefin, whether it was a brief chat or a longer connection, will know of his considerable commitment to education. “He would, rightly, talk with pride about his path in higher education: from undergraduate through to senior academic. And it was that journey that gave him such an understanding of the need to make sure that education works for all. To make sure that his path could be taken by all, rather than the preserve of a privileged few.”

