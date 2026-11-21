Andy Burnham claimed Vladimir Putin’s Russia had been seeking to destabilise Europe for the past 15 years.

The Prime Minister, who has previously suggested Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 Brexit referendum, said the UK and European allies had been able to stick together in support of Ukraine despite the Kremlin’s efforts.

He suggested Moscow’s destabilisation efforts went back to before the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The Prime Minister said lessons had to be learned for European security and co-operation in the future.

Mr Burnham told reporters in Brussels: “I take the view that we need to now be really clear about what we’ve lived through, not just in the last 10 years, but the last 15 years.

“I think our enemies developed a vision which was based around their own invasion plans, but also breaking apart the cohesion of like-minded countries, and particularly the EU, and they drove that quite hard, interfering in many ways, disrupting.

“That was all designed to weaken our ability to stop them in terms of what they were seeking to do, particularly in Ukraine.”

But “that didn’t happen” and “actually we found a way of standing strong over the issue”.

The Prime Minister was in Brussels on Friday for a UK-EU summit focused on forging closer ties, which came after Thursday’s meeting in Berlin of the Coalition of the Willing nations supporting Ukraine.

He said: “In the next few years, hopefully there will be a resolution, a ceasefire. We’ve got to work towards that and hope.

“Our goal is de-escalation, getting a resolution. I think there was genuine progress yesterday in Berlin, particularly with America being in the room with us as we were having these discussions and hearing the European perspective around the table – they know the British perspective but we were all there together.

“In any scenario, if you think about a post-conflict situation, then we are going to have to work in a different way to make the next decade different and to improve the security of people in Britain and in the rest of Europe, and that will depend upon closer co-operation.”