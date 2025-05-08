PM to make statement on US trade talks amid reports deal has been reached

Sir Keir Starmer will provide an update on trade talks with the US later on Thursday, Downing Street has said amid reports Donald Trump is set to announce a deal with the UK.

The US president teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country” in a post on his Truth Social platform overnight, with a press conference expected around 3pm UK time.

American media, including the New York Times, has reported that the deal is with the UK, citing people familiar with the plans.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said talks with the US had been “continuing at pace and the Prime Minister will update later today”.

Food standards

The Government has been pursuing a deal with the US to reduce the impact of sweeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump last month, which placed a 10% levy on all UK exports and a 25% charge on steel, aluminium and cars.

If Mr Trump does announce a deal with the UK, it will be the first agreement since he announced the tariffs on April 2.

Reports have previously suggested a deal could see the UK reduce some tariffs on American products, as well as changing the digital services tax that currently affects mainly US tech companies.

But the Government has ruled out lowering food standards to allow more US agricultural products into the country, or watering down the Online Safety Act, which some in America regard as placing restrictions on freedom of speech.

“Indispensable ally”

The Number 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister will always act in Britain’s national interest – for workers, for business, for families.

“The United States is an indispensable ally for both our economic and national security.”

An announcement on Thursday would come just two days after the UK revealed it had agreed a trade deal with India, which Sir Keir hailed as a “landmark deal”.

The Liberal Democrats called for MPs to be given a vote on any trade deal with the US so the agreement could be “properly scrutinised”.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader and Treasury spokeswoman, said: “A good trade deal with the US could bring huge benefits, but Liberal Democrats are deeply concerned that it may include measures that threaten our NHS, undermine our farmers or give tax cuts to US tech billionaires.

“If the Government is confident the agreement it has negotiated with Trump is in Britain’s national interest, it should not be afraid to bring it before MPs.”

