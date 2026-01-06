PM to urge ministers to focus on cost of living at first Cabinet of the year

Sir Keir Starmer will maintain his focus on the cost of living when he convenes his Cabinet on Tuesday, as the US continues to threaten Greenland.

The Prime Minister is expected to tell his senior ministers that their challenge for 2026 is to “prove that politics can deliver”, especially by “putting more money in people’s pockets”.

He will say: “I know many families across Britain are still worried about the cost of living. When I talk to people, they tell me it is the biggest issue they are facing. We are on their side.

“In a world of uncertainty and upheaval, tackling the cost of living will remain our focus.”

Sir Keir’s message to his Cabinet continues the theme of his first public engagement of the new year on Monday, when he used a visit to a community centre in Reading to emphasise his Government’s action on the cost of living.

But Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting is likely to be overshadowed by international events, following US military action in Venezuela and Donald Trump’s continued insistence that he intends to take over Greenland.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Monday that a US raid on Greenland would threaten “Nato and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War”.

Sir Keir has said the UK “stands with” Denmark on Greenland, while Health Secretary Wes Streeting told Sky News on Tuesday that the ongoing threat from Russia meant it was “not the time to destabilise Nato and undermine our collective security”.