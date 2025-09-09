PM urged to cancel Trump visit to the UK
The firefighters’ union is calling on the Prime Minister to cancel next month’s visit to the UK by US president Donald Trump.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said it has emerged that firefighters will be deployed to Chequers during the visit at a time when the service has been “stretched to breaking point” by cuts and wildfires.
The FBU said Buckinghamshire fire and rescue service has emailed staff offering overtime for the visit.
The move comes at a time when the fire and rescue service is facing substantial cuts, across the country and in the local area, said the FBU.
‘Brutal’
General secretary Steve Wright said: “Donald Trump is a toxic, authoritarian billionaire who has waged a war on workers and the living standards of ordinary Americans, and enacted a brutal, racist anti-migrant policy at odds with basic humanitarian values.
“Rolling out the red carpet for him with an unprecedented second state visit was always a shocking move for a Labour Government. Now we learn that fire cover may be compromised to accommodate it. This could hamper response times and public safety.
“Keir Starmer must cancel this state visit.”
‘Cruel joke’
Chris Wycherley, FBU executive council member for the Southern region, said: “Fifteen years of cuts mean the fire service is on its knees, and Buckinghamshire has spent all summer suffering a lack of resources.
“We have had wildfires, hot temperatures and low rainfall. Those conditions could well still be in place throughout September.
“We have now found that the service has been asked to deploy fire engines and a water tanker to sit outside Chequers for President Trump’s visit.
“Firefighters and members of the public will rightly regard that as a cruel joke. The fire service exists to save lives, not to put on a show for far-right foreign leaders.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
‘The firefighters’ union is calling on the Prime Minister to cancel next month’s visit to the UK by US president Donald Trump.’
Starmer dare not do that. He knows his place.
Well said Steve. Complete agreement. And Frump is really impressing another guy over here.
Trump is very unpopular in the UK, but Starmer’s job is to keep him onside for economic and security reasons. Just check who had the highest tariffs imposed recently.
Should we all kowtow to criminal bullies and encourage them to get their own way or stand up to them? If every country stood up to him wiuld
We have our largest trading partners to our east and south and across a much smaller pond. I agree what you are saying though especially taking into regard the picture of our PM on his knees picking up dropped papers next to Frump.
Yes, its not a great look, the fact is though without Trump’s goodwill, a large chunk of Europe will find itself without any meaningful security, and higher tariffs on British Steel etc. Personal feelings can’t decide UK foreign policy. Leave that to the narcissist in the room.
Yes, Trump is THAT unpopular in the UK that he will be faced with huge protests at which point, he will whisper in Starmers’ ear ‘Get yourself an armed National Guard and set the dawgs loose on em’.
Completely agree. I have no issue with this visit considering the importance of the economic and social political relationship. The US is the UK’s largest export market.