PM vows to stay the course in new year’s message

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the Government will “defeat the decline and division offered by others” by “staying the course” with its efforts to improve public services and the cost of living.

In a new year message, the Prime Minister acknowledged life is still “harder than it should be” for many Britons but promised more people will begin to feel “a sense of hope” in the coming months.

Sir Keir said “things have been tough in Britain for a while” but that “positive change” was on the horizon, including through cuts to energy bills and a freeze on rail fares and prescription charges.

It comes at the end of a turbulent year for the Labour Government with sluggish economic growth and leadership rumblings amid dismal poll ratings before the local elections in May next year.

In a message on New Year’s Eve, the Prime Minister warned that “renewal is not an overnight job” and said “the challenges we face were decades in the making”.

He said: “Things have been tough in Britain for a while. For many, life is still harder than it should be.

“You long for a bit more money in your pockets, a meal out, a holiday. The chance to make a special family moment extra special.

“In 2026, the choices we’ve made will mean more people will begin to feel positive change in your bills, your communities and your health service.

“But even more people will feel once again a sense of hope, a belief that things can and will get better, feel that the promise of renewal can become a reality, and my Government will make it that reality.

“More police on the streets by March. Energy bills down and the number of new health hubs up in April. More funding for local communities.

“And with that change, decline will be reversed.”

The Prime Minister said he shared “the frustration about the pace of change” but that “putting our country back on a stable footing will become our strength.”

“We are getting Britain back on track. By staying the course, we will defeat the decline and division offered by others,” he said.

“For all the times that have been tough, I hope the festive period has brought good moments.”

He added: “When Britain turns the corner with our future now in our control, the real Britain will shine through more strongly. Happy New Year!”

Opposition leaders

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch also sought to strike a note of optimism while attacking tax rises introduced under the Labour Government in her new year message.

“Don’t let the politics of grievance tell you that we’re destined to stay the same,” she said.

The Tory leader said 2025 had been “difficult for many people” due to “no growth, higher taxes and record unemployment with lots of people losing their jobs”.

“Many in our country are finding it harder and harder to imagine life getting better. But we shouldn’t lose hope,” Mrs Badenoch said.

“Britain is not destined for decline. We are a great country full of talent, humour and strength. Things can change, but only if we have a plan for change.

“That’s why my Conservative team are working on a policy programme to get Britain working again.”

She said there was “a lot to look forward to this year” including “a Winter Olympics, a World Cup, and for political geeks, local elections!”

“I’m not giving up on our country. And I hope you won’t either!” Mrs Badenoch said.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said the party will go into the new year looking for election wins to “stop Trump’s America becoming Farage’s Britain.”

The Lib Dem leader used his message to express hope of victory in several votes taking place next May, including the Cardiff Bay, Holyrood and English council polls.

“2025 hasn’t always been easy, but I am so proud of everything our Liberal Democrat team has achieved this year,” he said.

“And we can win again in 2026 – in Scotland, Wales and across England – to stop (Donald) Trump’s America becoming Farage’s Britain and change our country for the better.”

Elections

Polling day in England last May saw the Lib Dems secure 370 seats across 23 town halls, beating the Conservatives (319), Labour (98) and the Greens (79), and gain majorities in Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire and Shropshire.

But Nigel Farage’s Reform UK secured 677 seats and gained majorities on 10 councils – in Derbyshire, Doncaster, Durham, Kent, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, North Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and West Northamptonshire.

In his own new year’s pitch to voters, Mr Farage said his party would go about “fundamentally changing the whole system of government in Britain” if it won the next general election.

Reform took a seat from Labour in the Commons, winning Runcorn and Helsby in a by-election by a majority of six in May this year amid opinion poll momentum for the insurgent party.

But an October by-election in Caerphilly saw Plaid Cymru beat Reform to a seat in the Senedd, by a majority of 3,848.

“If we get this right on May the 7th this year, we will go on and win that general election,” Mr Farage said.

“We will then absolutely have a chance of genuinely, fundamentally changing the whole system of government in Britain. We may well be the last chance this country has to actually restore some proper values.

“Those are family, community, country, the ones upon which I based this policy when I founded it in the very beginning.”