Katrine Bussey, Press Association Scotland political editor

Andy Burnham has been warned that continuing to “flirt” with taking the UK back into the European Union could result in further pressure to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The SNP says the Prime Minister’s “democratic credentials will collapse” if he allows a new vote on Brexit, but continues to block SNP demands for a fresh ballot on Scotland’s place in the UK.

The Prime Minister has so far resisted Scottish First Minister John Swinney’s calls for the 2014 independence referendum to be revisited, saying the matter is “off the table”.

But when it comes to Europe, the Prime Minister intends to have “brainstorming” discussions with the European Union over the next 12 months about the options available for the future relationship – and the option of the UK rejoining is said to be part of these.

Deals were struck by the Labour leader at last week’s Brussels summit, covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme.

SNP MP Seamus Logan said: “Andy Burnham’s democratic credentials will collapse if he thinks he can flirt with the idea of another referendum on Brexit, while at the very same time telling the people of Scotland he will block their right to a referendum on independence.”

Speaking ahead of a Westminster Hall debate on a second Scottish independence referendum, Mr Logan said: “If Andy Burnham is moving to the position where he accepts that people are able to revisit the EU referendum decision taken 10 years ago, how can any Labour Party politician or any prime minister now seriously claim Scotland can’t revisit the independence referendum decision taken 12 years ago?”

He added: “It is welcome that the Labour Party now seem to accept that in a democracy people have the right to change their mind – if that principle applies to Brexit, it equally applies to Scotland’s future.

“It’s time for the Labour Party to stop standing in the way of Scottish democracy and it’s time for them to finally come clean on their policy – what is their position on the democratic route for the people of Scotland to decide their own future?”

Mr Logan, the MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, said the “broader reality is that the Labour Party’s roadblock to Indyref 2 is running out of road”.

Predicting the next UK elections could result in a hung parliament, where no party has an overall majority, he said that would mean the Prime Minister having to “deal with the SNP on a day-to-day basis”, adding that under these circumstances “our demands on independence are crystal clear”.

Mr Logan added: “Where the alternative is (Reform UK leader) Nigel Farage, the SNP would keep Andy Burnham in post, but the SNP will hold the power to put Scotland first and secure our referendum on independence.

“SNP MPs would leverage that power to secure the best deal for Scotland, hold the Labour government’s feet to the fire and secure a referendum on independence.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister’s agreement with the EU is great news for Scotland and the whole of the UK.

“The Prime Minister has been clear that another Scottish independence referendum is off limits.

“It would be a damaging distraction to our vital work of growing the economy and giving families breathing space on the cost of living.

“We should all be concentrating on driving growth, opportunity and prosperity across Scotland.”