PM warns it will take time to revive economy after weaker-than-expected growth

Ms Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will gather with the bosses of the Competition and Markets Authority, Ofcom, Ofwat, Ofgem, the Office of Rail and Road, the Environment Agency and the Civil Aviation Authority to look at reforms to the way they work.

It comes amid mounting fears the economy is heading for a period of so-called stagflation, where there is little or no economic growth combined with persistent inflation.

The Bank of England has pencilled in no growth again for the fourth quarter, following zero expansion in the previous three months.

While figures on Wednesday showed inflation edging back to 2.5% last month from 2.6% in November, many economists believe it will rise close to 3% in the coming months.

The November GDP figures take in the period after Ms Reeves’ first Budget on October 30, which saw her announce £40 billion of tax rises including a hike in employers’ national insurance.

Businesses have warned prices will need to rise to offset the cost hit while hiring may also be affected.

Ms Reeves defended her Budget decisions, insisting “the most important thing to grow the economy is returning stability” which she had done by addressing the public finances.

Concerns over her policies, the economy and rising public sector debt levels sent yields on government bonds, also known as gilts, to decades-high levels in the past week.

Gilt yields remained largely stable on Thursday after the GDP data, while the pound was 0.3% lower at 1.22 US dollars, having hit 14-month lows of 1.21 dollars earlier in the week.

HSBC’s senior UK economist Liz Martins said the “mood music is not great” with the UK economy stagnating.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “We had zero growth in the third quarter of this year, a bad start to the fourth quarter, and this number hasn’t done enough to offset that bad start.

“So it does suggest that we’re going to have very low or zero growth for the final quarter as well.

“We’re not in recession but we’re not doing much growing either.”

But the lower-than-forecast data for November, combined with Wednesday’s unexpected fall in inflation, is seen as boosting chances of an interest rate cut when the Bank next decides in February.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The MPC will now certainly cut rates in February.”

However, he said with inflation set to start heading back up, there may be fewer cuts over the year as a whole.